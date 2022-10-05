Central Regional (0-5) at Southern Regional (2-3)

7 p.m. Friday
Southern has won the last three games between these rivals, who played on Thanksgiving from 1968-83 and again from 2012-14. Central leads the overall series 26-22-1. The winner receives the Boyd-Emmert trophy, which is named after deceased coaches Joe Boyd of Central Regional and Ron Emmert of Southern Regional.
