Central Jersey Group V
Egg Harbor Township (7) at Cherokee (2), 6 p.m. Friday

Egg Harbor (7-3) has won six of its last seven and makes its first playoff appearance since 2010. The Eagles rely on the running of Rondell Vaughan Jr. (952 rushing yards) and Mohamed Soumaworo (760 rushing yards). Sophomore defensive lineman Mike Simeon has 48 tackles, 17 for losses. Cherokee (5-2) is ranked No. 10 in The Press’ Elite 11. The Chiefs have won four straight behind junior running back Brandon Boria, who has 140 times for 1,375 yards and 17 TDs.

Williamstown (5) at Southern Regional (4), 7 p.m. Friday

Williamstown (4-5) is a traditional Group V power with three sectional championships. Williamstown beat Southern 43-20 in 2012 to win the South Jersey Group V championship. Friday’s game will feature a pair of outstanding running backs. Turner Inge (1,218 rushing yards) leads Williamstown. Southern (4-4) relies on Jaiden Brown.

