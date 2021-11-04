Central Jersey Group V

Egg Harbor (7-3) has won six of its last seven and makes its first playoff appearance since 2010. The Eagles rely on the running of Rondell Vaughan Jr. (952 rushing yards) and Mohamed Soumaworo (760 rushing yards). Sophomore defensive lineman Mike Simeon has 48 tackles, 17 for losses. Cherokee (5-2) is ranked No. 10 in The Press’ Elite 11. The Chiefs have won four straight behind junior running back Brandon Boria, who has 140 times for 1,375 yards and 17 TDs.