Central Jersey Group IV
Central Jersey Group IV

Clearview (6) at Lacey Township (3), 6 p.m. Friday

Lacey (5-3) had won three straight before last week’s 34-0 loss to Middletown South. Lions quarterback Noah Brunatti has thrown for 896 yards and 10 TDs. Junior running back Dominic Perrone compliments Brunatti with 514 rushing yards. Clearview (5-3) has won two straight and beat Mainland Regional 21-13 last week. Senior linebacker Jackson Powell made 12 tackles and had four sacks in the win.

Hammonton (7) at Shawnee (2), 6 p.m. Friday

These teams also met in the 2019 and 2017 playoffs with Shawnee winning both those contests. Hammonton (5-5) has won three straight. Freshman running back Kevin Smith has rushed for 412 yards. Senior linebacker Austin Hudak spark the Hammonton defense. Senior quarterback Matt Welsey, a four-year starter, leads Shawnee (5-3). He’s thrown for 1,536 yards and 15 TDs and run for 413 yards and 13 TDs.

