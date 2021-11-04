Central Jersey Group IV

Lacey (5-3) had won three straight before last week’s 34-0 loss to Middletown South. Lions quarterback Noah Brunatti has thrown for 896 yards and 10 TDs. Junior running back Dominic Perrone compliments Brunatti with 514 rushing yards. Clearview (5-3) has won two straight and beat Mainland Regional 21-13 last week. Senior linebacker Jackson Powell made 12 tackles and had four sacks in the win.