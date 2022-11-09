 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Jersey Group IV Championship

Who: (3) Mainland Regional vs. (1) Middletown South

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday Middletown South

What’s next: Winner advances to next weekend’s state semifinal against the winner of Friday’s South Jersey title game between Millville and Hammonton.

Inside the game: Middletown South (8-1) is a perennial power with 10 sectional championships. Middletown South has allowed 10 points or less in five of its eight wins. Junior linebacker Colin Gallagher leads the Middletown South defense with 120 tackles, 22 for losses. Eagles running back Donovan Summey has run for 681 yards and eight TDs. Junior quarterback Jack Czwakiel has thrown for 702 yards and four TDs and run for 478 yards and eight TDs.

Senior linebacker J.J. Sinclair leads the Mainland defense with 98 tackles, 24 for losses. Defensive lineman Paul Lombardo has six sacks and 22 tackles for losses. Junior linebacker Hunter Watson has recovered four fumbles and junior defensive back Jamie Tyson has four interceptions.

Mainland senior running back Ja’Briel Mace has rushed for 1,151 yards. Freshman quarterback John Franchini has thrown for 738 yards and 11 TDs.

