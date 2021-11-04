 Skip to main content
Central Jersey Group III
Central Jersey Group III

Oakcrest (8) at Rumson-Fair Haven (1), 7 p.m. Friday

Oakcrest (3-5) clinched a playoff spot with a 35-8 win over Pemberton last Saturday. Falcons senior quarterback Aaron Bullock has thrown for 1,368 yards and 13 TDs. Senior defensive back Ezekiel Ashiagbor leads the Oakcrest defense with 59 tackles, 17 for losses. Rumson (7-1) is one of the Shore Conference’s top teams. Bulldogs quarterback Colin Kennedy has run and thrown for seven TDs. Running back Geoffrey Schroeder ran for 262 yards and four TDs as Rumson beat Long Branch 43-6 last week.

