Central Jersey Group II

Barnegat (5-3) has won two straight. Myquan Rush ran for three touchdowns in last Friday’s 36-0 win over Pinelands Regional. Barnegat last qualified for the playoffs in 2018 and its last playoff victory came in 2013 when it advanced to the South Jersey Group III final. Raritan (4-4) has won two straight. Raritan junior running back Kieran Falzon has rushed for more than 1,000 yards.