Central Jersey Group II

Barnegat (8) at Raritan (1), 7 p.m. Friday
Barnegat (5-3) has won two straight. Myquan Rush ran for three touchdowns in last Friday’s 36-0 win over Pinelands Regional. Barnegat last qualified for the playoffs in 2018 and its last playoff victory came in 2013 when it advanced to the South Jersey Group III final. Raritan (4-4) has won two straight. Raritan junior running back Kieran Falzon has rushed for more than 1,000 yards.
Middle Township (6) at Haddonfield (3), 7 p.m. Friday
Middle Township (6-1) makes its first playoff appearance since 2016. Panthers quarterback Brett Nabb has thrown for 12 TDs and run for four scores. Senior linebacker David Giulian leads a defense that has three shutouts with 71 tackles, 14 for losses. Haddonfield (6-2) is a perennial South Jersey Group II power with five sectional championships. Haddonfield quarterback Carson Wolff has thrown for 727 yards and nine TDs and run for 493 yards. Junior linebacker Johnny Mink leads the Haddonfield defense with 90 tackles.
