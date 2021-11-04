 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central Jersey Group II
0 comments

Central Jersey Group II

Barnegat (8) at Raritan (1), 7 p.m. Friday

Barnegat (5-3) has won two straight. Myquan Rush ran for three touchdowns in last Friday’s 36-0 win over Pinelands Regional. Barnegat last qualified for the playoffs in 2018 and its last playoff victory came in 2013 when it advanced to the South Jersey Group III final. Raritan (4-4) has won two straight. Raritan junior running back Kieran Falzon has rushed for more than 1,000 yards.

Middle Township (6) at Haddonfield (3), 7 p.m. Friday

Middle Township (6-1) makes its first playoff appearance since 2016. Panthers quarterback Brett Nabb has thrown for 12 TDs and run for four scores. Senior linebacker David Giulian leads a defense that has three shutouts with 71 tackles, 14 for losses. Haddonfield (6-2) is a perennial South Jersey Group II power with five sectional championships. Haddonfield quarterback Carson Wolff has thrown for 727 yards and nine TDs and run for 493 yards. Junior linebacker Johnny Mink leads the Haddonfield defense with 90 tackles.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News