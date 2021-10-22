CELESTE FERNANDEZ

Party: Democrat
Age: 49
Residence: Galloway Township
Political message: A 20-year county resident and small business owner/operatorwho works at the Unite Here health office and owns/operates two small businesses in Pleasantville, she is a staunch advocate for those who often feel they don't have a voice, and strongly supports the health, safety, welfare and quality of life/affordability for all of those who reside in, work and visit Atlantic County.
