CELESTE FERNANDEZ
CELESTE FERNANDEZ

Fernandez

On September 23 2021, at Stockton University's Galloway campus, the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy and the Atlantic County League of Women Voters sponsor a debate among Atlantic County Commission Candidates. Candidate for at-large commissioner Celeste Fernandez (D).

Party: Democrat

Age: 49

Residence: Galloway Township

Political message: A 20-year county resident and small business owner/operatorwho works at the Unite Here health office and owns/operates two small businesses in Pleasantville, she is a staunch advocate for those who often feel they don't have a voice, and strongly supports the health, safety, welfare and quality of life/affordability for all of those who reside in, work and visit Atlantic County.

