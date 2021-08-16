 Skip to main content
Area births
AREA BIRTHS

Area births

Shore Medical Center

ANDERSON-REID — To Shakimah Anderson and Basim Reid, of Mays Landing, a son, July 22.

REVIEA — To Megan and Robert Reviea Jr., of South Seaville, a daughter, July 24.

MORTON-MUNFORD — To Kaitlyn Morton and David Munford, of Mays Landing, a son, July 24.

O’CONNELL-JOHNSON — To Jacquelyn O’Connell and Damonte Johnson, of Atlantic City, a son, July 26.

THOMPSON — To Shannon Thompson, of Absecon, a daughter, July 28.

PAGLIEI-ARLINGTON — To Victoria Pagliei and Lance Arlington, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 28.

McKEON-TURNBULL — To Laura McKeon and William Turnbull, of Cape May Court House, a son, July 28.

JOHNS-RODRIGUEZ — To Cianna Johns and Ethan Rodriguez, of Villas, a son, July 29.

VARRELMANN — To Alison and Gregory Varrelmann, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 29.

VANSANT — To Brooke and Lane VanSant Jr., of Absecon, a daughter, July 29.

CORTES — To Julie and Spencer Cortes, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 30.

GERMANIO — To Amber and John Germanio, of Woodbine, a daughter, Aug. 2.

STEUER — To Jacqueline Silva-Steuer and Michael Steuer, of Margate City, a daughter, Aug. 2.

CHESTER — To Stormy and John Chester, of Cape May Court House, a son, Aug. 3.

GORSKI-WALKER — To Paige Gorski and Kenneth Walker Jr., of Del Haven, a son, Aug. 3.

Outside coverage area

CHAMPION — To Madlyn and Matthew Champion, of Woodruff, South Carolina, a daughter, July 25.

