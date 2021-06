Area births

Cape Regional Medical Center

GIBSON-BRIGGS — To Corimae Gibson and Shane Briggs, of Cape May Court House, a son, June 5.

FIREALL-BEY — To SkyAna Fireall and Sean Bey, of Whitesboro, a son, June 6.

Shore Medical Center

BROOKS-EDWARDS — To Shannan Brooks and Anthony Edwards, of Galloway Township, a daughter, May 30.

PERROTTA-VERGANTINO — To Jennifer Perrotta and Brian Vergantino, of Cape May Court House, a son, May 31.

MOGEY — To Kaitlyn and James Mogey Jr., of Erma, a daughter, May 31.

SALAS-CUELLAR — To Stephanny Salas and Julian Cuellar, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 3.

GARCIA-HALL — To Mery Garcia and Quay Hall, of Galloway Township, a daughter, June 3.

SHANER-SPAULDING — To Ashley Shaner and Andrew Spaulding, of Cape May Court House, a son, June 3.

LEAVENS — To Jennifer and Michael Leavens, of Galloway Township, a son, June 4.

OLSEN — To Kaitlyn and Joshua Olsen, of Cape May, a daughter, June 8.