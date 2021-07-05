 Skip to main content
Area births
Area births

ATLANTICARE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

JENKINS — To Erin and Ryan Jenkins, of Tuckerton, a daughter, June 17.

GARCIA-SOLANO — To Laura Garcia Jimenez and Reiny Solano Lerebours, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, June 18.

JONES-McCLENDON — To Brianna Jones and Matthew McClendon, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 19.

DEPASQUALE-CAMAROTA — To Gabrielle Depasquale and Michael Camarota, of Ventnor, a son, June 20.

EMMELL-KELLY — To Kelsey Emmell and Darrell Kelly, of Linwood, a son, June 20.

DONCKERS-WEIAND — To Julie Donckers and Derek Weiand, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 21.

BAIRD-BELL — To Rebecca Baird and David Bell, of Galloway Township, a son, June 22.

YAGECIC — To Molly and Edward Yagecic, of Cape May, a daughter, June 23.

QUIGLEY — To Caitlin and Edward Quigley, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 23.

ALLEN-MENDEZ — To Benita Allen-Mendez and Carlos Mendez, of Somers Point, a son, June 23.

WOODS-SCOTT — To Wynetta Woods and James Scott, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 24.

MaCAULEY — To Esther MaCauley, of Galloway Township, a son, June 25.

IRELAND-MURPHY — To Shannon Ireland and James Murphy, of Galloway Township, a daughter, June 26.

CAPE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

RYMARZ-BROWN — To Stacy Rymarz and Rashid Brown, of Woodbine, a daughter, June 18.

SULIER-JOHNSON — To Amber Sulier and Khalil Johnson, of Wildwood, a daughter, June 19.

MARKLE-GROFT — To Lauren Markle Groft and Jacob Groft, of Hanover, PA, a daughter, June 21.

