Area births

ATLANTICARE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

JENKINS — To Erin and Ryan Jenkins, of Tuckerton, a daughter, June 17.

GARCIA-SOLANO — To Laura Garcia Jimenez and Reiny Solano Lerebours, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, June 18.

JONES-McCLENDON — To Brianna Jones and Matthew McClendon, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 19.

DEPASQUALE-CAMAROTA — To Gabrielle Depasquale and Michael Camarota, of Ventnor, a son, June 20.

EMMELL-KELLY — To Kelsey Emmell and Darrell Kelly, of Linwood, a son, June 20.

DONCKERS-WEIAND — To Julie Donckers and Derek Weiand, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 21.

BAIRD-BELL — To Rebecca Baird and David Bell, of Galloway Township, a son, June 22.

YAGECIC — To Molly and Edward Yagecic, of Cape May, a daughter, June 23.

QUIGLEY — To Caitlin and Edward Quigley, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 23.