Area births

Cape Regional Medical Center
VOLLRATH — To Mandy McCloskey Vollrath and Robert Vollrath, of North Cape May, a son, Aug. 24.
ROBINSON-THOMAS — To Ta’Keara Robinson and Stephon Thomas, of Cape May Court House, a son, Aug. 25.
ADORNO-MUNIZ— To Cristal Adorno and Erick Muniz, of Wildwood, a son, Aug. 25.
Tags
- Challenge Cup
- Peter B. Berger
- Harbor Township
- Lauren Salvo
- Upper Township
- Joseph Dessicino
- Shaheed Pannell
- Alex Turnbull
- Tiera Harmon
- To Dawn
- Heather
- Lauren Jones
- Stephane
- Christopher Marsh
- Stacy Ballena Campos
- Matthew Szczur
- Gina Iannace
- Brian Rodgers Jr.
- Arnold Rice
- Jenna
- Jahnny Bisono
- Thomas O’hara Jr.
- Johnny Thach Hoang
- Leonard Geria
- Maria
- Cheryl Fry
- Gigi
- Jean W. Florestal
- Jessica
- Edward Gale Jr.
- Kaitlin
- Bethany
- Danny Lopez
- Bruce Knoll Jr.
- Colleen
- Katelynn Schuman
- Shore Medical Center
- Egg Harbor Township
- Kimberly
- Ryan Stackhouse
- James Heilman
- Thini Nguyen
- Allison
- Loren
- Thach
- Daniel Walker
- Katharine
- Natalie
- Chris Drzaszcz
- Jared O’neal
- Sophonia Handy
- Thomas Marrone
- Dennis Township
- Joseph Giangreco
- Township
- Egg Harbor
- Politics
- Kevin Votta
- Thomas Van Syckle Jr.
- Eric Daywalt
- Galloway
- Nick Fevola
- Medical Center
- Tyler Small
- Cape
- Birth
- Daughter
- Area
- Atlantic City
- Health Board
- Hydrography
- Jeffrey Rigg
- Gehringer
- Gist
- Landing
- Black-brown
- Gregory Collins
- Christopher Probasco
- Edward
- Nj
- Molly
- Josie
- Lauren Markle Groft Jacob Groft Hanover
- Harbor
- Botany
- Food
- Egg
- Tuckerton
- Ryan Jenkins
- Edward Yagecic
- Edward Quigley
- Ashley Camburn Antonio Phillips
- Adam Kane
- Ryan Bray
- Ryan Barnes
- Birth Announcement
- Cape May Court House
- Shore
- Building Industry
- Sarah
- Laura
- Marmora
- Garcia-hall
- Ashley Shaner
- Pleasantville
- Brian Wagner
- Egg Harbor City
- Mineralogy
- Somers Point
- Rio Grande
- Daniel Ramos Jr.
- Son
- William Steen
- South Dennis
- North Cape
- Zachary Kouhoupt
- May
- John Chester
- Absecon
- Spencer Cortes
- Matthew Champion
- Luis Ramos
- Wildwood
- Amanda Reese
- Twp
- Hinduism
- Daniel Newcomb
- Fleet
- Brian Basner
- Shawn Mcwilliams
- Male
- Mandy Mccloskey Vollrath
- Robert Vollrath
- Cristal Adorno
- Stephon Thomas
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jacklyn McQuarrie
Editorial Clerk
I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today