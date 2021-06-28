Area births

Atlanticare Regional
Medical CenterCOLEMAN-BOURDEN — To Kareemah Coleman and Timothy Bourden, of Bronx, New York, a son, June 7.
KASPER-ELDRIDGE — To Christina Kasper and Randy Eldridge, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 7.
DAVIS-JONES — To Geanni Davis and Emmanuel Jones, of Cape May Court House, a son, June 7.
ALVARADO-TYSON — To Lilian Alvarado and Michael Tyson, of Pleasantville, a daughter, June 8.
GIST-VALENTINE — To Khadiyah Gist and Michael Valentine, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 8.
SMITH-WATTS — To Amira Smith and Kaleem Watts, of Atlantic City, a son, June 8.
MUMTAZ-KHAN — To Mehwash Mumtaz and Tahir Ali Khan, of Atlantic City, a son, June 9.
CARPENTER-WELLMAN — To Destinee Carpenter and Mikal Wellman, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 9.
GEHRINGER — To Amanda and Drake Gehringer, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 10.
COHEN-RIGG — To Devinne Cohen and Jeffrey Rigg, of Mays Landing, a son, June 10.
RODRIGUEZ-CORPORAN — To Kereline Guzman Rodriguez and Steve Pozo Corporan, of Pleasantville, a son, June 10.
ALLEYNE-BEY — To Morgan Alleyne and Lamar Bey, of Mays Landing, a daughter, June 10.
TORRES-RODRIGUEZ — To Jessica Torres and Edward Almodovar Rodriguez, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 11.
FOSTER-LECHNER — To Katilynn Foster and Christopher Lechner, of Tuckahoe, a daughter, June 11.
BLACK-BROWN — To Crystal Black and Ca’juan Brown, of Galloway Township, a son, June 12.
COLLINS — To Paulina and Gregory Collins, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 13.
MERCADO-GILSON — To Mia Mercado and Jason Gilson, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 13.
ROBOSCHIL — To Mindy and John Roboschil, of Marmora, a son, June 13.
PETERSON-ALVAREZ — To Megan Peterson and Steven Alvarez, of Mays Landing, a daughter, June 13.
SANCHEZ-PACHECO — To Alexys Sanchez and Juan Pacheco, of Atlantic City, a son, June 14.
SZAFRANSKI — To Amber and Jason Szafranski, of Ocean View, a son, June 14.
SANTIAGO-BUTCHER — To Marliary Santiago and Reginald Butcher, of Mays Landing, a daughter, June 14.
PROBASCO — To Felicia and Christopher Probasco, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 15.
SEMAJ — To Semaj Lane and Semaj Poteat, of Vineland, a daughter, June 15.
KENT-BARTYZAL — To Lauren Kent and Petr Bartyzal, of Ocean City, a daughter, June 15.
STAFFORD — To Helena and Benjamin Stafford, of Dennis Township, a son, June 16.
CAPE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
SEVILLA-SMALL — To Shiella Sevilla-Small and Tyler Small, of Villas, a daughter, May 27.