 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area births
0 comments

Area births

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Atlanticare Regional

Medical CenterCOLEMAN-BOURDEN — To Kareemah Coleman and Timothy Bourden, of Bronx, New York, a son, June 7.

KASPER-ELDRIDGE — To Christina Kasper and Randy Eldridge, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 7.

DAVIS-JONES — To Geanni Davis and Emmanuel Jones, of Cape May Court House, a son, June 7.

ALVARADO-TYSON — To Lilian Alvarado and Michael Tyson, of Pleasantville, a daughter, June 8.

GIST-VALENTINE — To Khadiyah Gist and Michael Valentine, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 8.

SMITH-WATTS — To Amira Smith and Kaleem Watts, of Atlantic City, a son, June 8.

MUMTAZ-KHAN — To Mehwash Mumtaz and Tahir Ali Khan, of Atlantic City, a son, June 9.

CARPENTER-WELLMAN — To Destinee Carpenter and Mikal Wellman, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 9.

GEHRINGER — To Amanda and Drake Gehringer, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 10.

COHEN-RIGG — To Devinne Cohen and Jeffrey Rigg, of Mays Landing, a son, June 10.

RODRIGUEZ-CORPORAN — To Kereline Guzman Rodriguez and Steve Pozo Corporan, of Pleasantville, a son, June 10.

ALLEYNE-BEY — To Morgan Alleyne and Lamar Bey, of Mays Landing, a daughter, June 10.

TORRES-RODRIGUEZ — To Jessica Torres and Edward Almodovar Rodriguez, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 11.

FOSTER-LECHNER — To Katilynn Foster and Christopher Lechner, of Tuckahoe, a daughter, June 11.

BLACK-BROWN — To Crystal Black and Ca’juan Brown, of Galloway Township, a son, June 12.

COLLINS — To Paulina and Gregory Collins, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 13.

MERCADO-GILSON — To Mia Mercado and Jason Gilson, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 13.

ROBOSCHIL — To Mindy and John Roboschil, of Marmora, a son, June 13.

PETERSON-ALVAREZ — To Megan Peterson and Steven Alvarez, of Mays Landing, a daughter, June 13.

SANCHEZ-PACHECO — To Alexys Sanchez and Juan Pacheco, of Atlantic City, a son, June 14.

SZAFRANSKI — To Amber and Jason Szafranski, of Ocean View, a son, June 14.

SANTIAGO-BUTCHER — To Marliary Santiago and Reginald Butcher, of Mays Landing, a daughter, June 14.

PROBASCO — To Felicia and Christopher Probasco, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 15.

SEMAJ — To Semaj Lane and Semaj Poteat, of Vineland, a daughter, June 15.

KENT-BARTYZAL — To Lauren Kent and Petr Bartyzal, of Ocean City, a daughter, June 15.

STAFFORD — To Helena and Benjamin Stafford, of Dennis Township, a son, June 16.

CAPE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

SEVILLA-SMALL — To Shiella Sevilla-Small and Tyler Small, of Villas, a daughter, May 27.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area births
Celebrations

Area births

ATLANTICARE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

AREA BIRTHS
Celebrations

AREA BIRTHS

ATLANTICARE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News