Area births

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
PALAIA — To Meghan and Antony Palaia, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, June 27.
NOYOLA-RUIZ — To Leticia Noyola and Omar Ruiz Rojas, of Pleasantville, a son, June 27.
WILLIAMS-KELLY — To Shannon Williams and Rob Kelly, of Ocean City, a son, June 27.
LOUVIN-FRANGOULES — To Cassidy Louvin and Steven Frangoules, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, June 29.
CIRIGLIANO-RODRIGUEZ — To Alexis Cirigliano and Enrique Rodriguez, of Mays Landing, a son, June 30.
SORTO-SANCHEZ — To Millesent Sorto and Henry Sanchez, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 1.
GRANT-CROSS — To Delene Grant and Kyle Cross, of Galloway Township, a son, July 1.
LANGSTON — To Helene and Joshua Langston, of Hammonton, a daughter, July 1.
SALAAM-DERRY-BANNER — To Malikah Salaam-Derry and Raekwan Banner, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 3.
CIANFRONE-WAKEFIELD — To Leah Cianfrone and Gerald Wakefield, of Galloway Township, a son, July 3.
KELLAM — To Michelle and Wayne Kellam, of Northfield, a son, July 3.
MENZ-REEVES — To Ami Menz and Aaron Reeves, of West Cape May, a daughter, July 3.
MANERO — To Kristy Manero, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 3.
DANZE — To Lauren and Matthew Danze, of Villas, a son, July 3.
BROWN-ONOREVOLE — To Haley Brown and Steven Onorevole, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 3.
DIAZ-DUBOSE — To Joanna Diaz and Laquay Dubose, of Atlantic City, a son, July 4.
McNEILL-BEMBRY-MOYE — To Marcia McNeill-Bembry and Avery Moye, of Hammonton, a son, July 5.
POWELL-McZORN — To Alexis Powell and Kewan McZorn Jr., of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 6.
THOMPSON — To Heather and Jeffrey Thompson, of Dennisville, a daughter, July 6.
HENDERSON — To Danielle and Gregory Henderson, of Hammonton, a son, July 7.
VAZQUEZ-OREA — To Sofia Vazquez and Jose Orea, of Hammonton, a son, July 8.
SALERNO — To Jennifer and Michael Salerno, of Linwood, a son, July 8.
VANDENBERG — To Stephanie and Christopher Vandenberg, of Northfield, a son, July 9.
WETMORE-FASULO — To Katrina Wetmore and Alexander Fasulo, of New Egypt, a daughter, July 9.
GARRETT-COLLIER — To Ayanna Garrett and Uumahd Collier, of Pleasantville, a daughter, July 10.
DERASMO — To Lauren and Daniel Derasmo, of Seaville, a son, July 10.
NUNEZ — To Xiomara and Domingo Nunez, of Pleasantville, a son, July 11.
AMOS — To Deborah and David Amos, of Cape May, a daughter, July 11.
BROWN-BADGER — To Latasha Brown and Dennis Badger, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 12.
RUSH — To Catherine and Michael Rush, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 12.
CAMERLENGO-SELBY — To Samantha Camerlengo and Tyrone Selby, of Ocean View, a son, July 12.
BROWN — To Julisa and Lakendrick Brown, of Absecon, a daughter, July 13.
MURATORE-CATRAMBONE — To Lisa Muratore and Anthony Catrambone, of Ventnor, a daughter, July 14.