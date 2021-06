Area births

ATLANTICARE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

BOONE-HELTON — To Joniqua Boone and Mitchell Helton, of Newtonville, a son, May 28.

PALUSKY — To Ashley and Graham Palusky, of Ocean City, a daughter, May 28.

EDEN — To Taylor and Tyler Eden, of Williamstown, a son, May 29.

RIVERA-CRAWFORD — To Melanie Rivera and Alex Crawford, of Hammonton, a son, May 30.

FEVOLA — To Summer and Nick Fevola, of Galloway Township, a daughter, May 30.

LEAR-KIRVAY — To Stacey Lear and Robert Kirvay, of Mays Landing, a son, June 1.

MALAVE-MacDERMOTT — To Brenda Malave and Devon MacDermott, of Hammonton, a son, June 1.

VAN SYCKLE — To Jennifer and Thomas Van Syckle Jr., of Port Republic, a son, June 3.

SANCHEZ-PHAM — To Ashley Sanchez and John Pham Jr., of Ventnor, a daughter, June 3.

BRUNETTI-PASIGLAO — To Adriana Brunetti and Kevin Pasiglao, of Absecon, a son, June 4.