shutterstock_586741628

WATKINS — To Amber and Mark Watkins, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Aug. 19.

KURTZ-MALDONADO — To Alana Leanne Kurtz and Christian Maldonado, of Villas, a son, Aug. 23.

GREEN-WILSON — To Shakia Green and William Wilson, of Rio Grande, a son, Aug. 25.

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

Tags

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Load comments