Area births for week of Sept. 28
AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

PEREZ-FELICIANO — To Mariela Perez and Jeremy Feliciano, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Sept. 7.

YOUNG — To Richelle and Jeffrey Young, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Sept. 8.

LEON-MORILLO — To Kelly Leon and Jose Morillo, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Sept. 8.

DUBOSQUE-SULLIVAN — To Lisa Dubosque and Thomas Sullivan, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 8.

CLINTON-MARIN — To Amanda Clinton and Miguel Marin, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Sept. 8.

CHANDRASEGARAN-CHANDRASEKARAN — To Sumathi Chandrasegaran and Senthilnathan Chandrasekaran, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 8.

CAMPBELL-HAMILTON — To Latoya Campbell and Michael Hamilton, of Pleasantville, a son, Sept. 9.

ROUDANI — To Imane and Simohamed Roudani, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Sept. 9.

MOODY-BRAXTON — To Shakinah Moody and William Braxton III, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Sept. 9.

DEVLIN-THOMPSON — To Sydney Devlin and Tristen Thompson, of Galloway Township, a son, Sept. 9.

ADAMS-MATTHEWS — To Janeerah Adams and Anthony Matthews, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 10.

MACOMBER — To Kerriann and William Macomber, of Cape May Court House, a son, Sept. 10.

WILKINS-HOUSTON — To Marsya Wilkins and Johnny Houston, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 10.

CLARK — To Shawna and Brendan Clark, of Manahawkin, a daughter, Sept. 11.

COLLEDGE-STONE — To Brielle Colledge and James Stone Jr., of Galloway Township, a son, Sept. 11.

NOEL — To Tatiana and Samuel Noel, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 12.

KELCHNER — To Deanna and Daniel Kelchner, of Ocean City, a daughter, Sept. 12.

REYNOLDS-PRUITT — To Aaliyah Reynolds and London Pruitt, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 13.

DUNCAN-MERCEDES — To Kyra Duncan and Nerely Mercedes, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Sept. 15.

REID — To Michele and Ricky Reid, of Pleasantville, a son, Sept. 15.

DALEY — To Kathleen and Sean Daley, of Somers Point, a son, Sept. 17.

DeSHIELDS — To Kelli and Eric DeShields, of North Cape May, a son, Sept. 17.

MELANCON-STIGLIANO — To Ashley Melancon and Dominic Stigliano, of Galloway Township, a son, Sept. 17.

ARA-CHOWDHURY — To Rowshon Ara and MD Jahangir Chowdhury, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Sept. 17.

STRANAHAN — To Veronica and Jonathan Stranahan, of Pitman, a daughter, Sept. 18.

TEAT-TAYLOR — To Latia Teat and Gregory Taylor, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 18.

MACK-OSBORNE — To Khadejah Mack and Jesse Lee Osborne, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Sept. 19.

AMAYA-RIOS — To Jeny Amaya and Edwin Rios, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 19.

HEMPHILL — To Danielle and Charles Hemphill, of Rio Grande, a son, Sept. 19.

Cape Regional Medical Center

REITZ-FELICIANO — To Brittany Reitz and Gabriel Feliciano, of Cape May, a daughter, Sept. 4.

McCARTHY-McCARRAHER — To Shannon McCarthy and Nicholas McCarraher, of Dennis Township, a daughter, Sept. 8.

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

