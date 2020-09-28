Area births for week of Sept. 28

CLARK — To Shawna and Brendan Clark, of Manahawkin, a daughter, Sept. 11.

COLLEDGE-STONE — To Brielle Colledge and James Stone Jr., of Galloway Township, a son, Sept. 11.

NOEL — To Tatiana and Samuel Noel, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 12.

KELCHNER — To Deanna and Daniel Kelchner, of Ocean City, a daughter, Sept. 12.

REYNOLDS-PRUITT — To Aaliyah Reynolds and London Pruitt, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 13.

DUNCAN-MERCEDES — To Kyra Duncan and Nerely Mercedes, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Sept. 15.

REID — To Michele and Ricky Reid, of Pleasantville, a son, Sept. 15.

DALEY — To Kathleen and Sean Daley, of Somers Point, a son, Sept. 17.

DeSHIELDS — To Kelli and Eric DeShields, of North Cape May, a son, Sept. 17.

MELANCON-STIGLIANO — To Ashley Melancon and Dominic Stigliano, of Galloway Township, a son, Sept. 17.

ARA-CHOWDHURY — To Rowshon Ara and MD Jahangir Chowdhury, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Sept. 17.

STRANAHAN — To Veronica and Jonathan Stranahan, of Pitman, a daughter, Sept. 18.

TEAT-TAYLOR — To Latia Teat and Gregory Taylor, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 18.

MACK-OSBORNE — To Khadejah Mack and Jesse Lee Osborne, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Sept. 19.

AMAYA-RIOS — To Jeny Amaya and Edwin Rios, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 19.