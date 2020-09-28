Area births for week of Sept. 28

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
PEREZ-FELICIANO — To Mariela Perez and Jeremy Feliciano, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Sept. 7.
YOUNG — To Richelle and Jeffrey Young, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Sept. 8.
LEON-MORILLO — To Kelly Leon and Jose Morillo, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Sept. 8.
DUBOSQUE-SULLIVAN — To Lisa Dubosque and Thomas Sullivan, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 8.
CLINTON-MARIN — To Amanda Clinton and Miguel Marin, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Sept. 8.
CHANDRASEGARAN-CHANDRASEKARAN — To Sumathi Chandrasegaran and Senthilnathan Chandrasekaran, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 8.
CAMPBELL-HAMILTON — To Latoya Campbell and Michael Hamilton, of Pleasantville, a son, Sept. 9.
ROUDANI — To Imane and Simohamed Roudani, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Sept. 9.
MOODY-BRAXTON — To Shakinah Moody and William Braxton III, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Sept. 9.
DEVLIN-THOMPSON — To Sydney Devlin and Tristen Thompson, of Galloway Township, a son, Sept. 9.
ADAMS-MATTHEWS — To Janeerah Adams and Anthony Matthews, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 10.
MACOMBER — To Kerriann and William Macomber, of Cape May Court House, a son, Sept. 10.
WILKINS-HOUSTON — To Marsya Wilkins and Johnny Houston, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 10.
CLARK — To Shawna and Brendan Clark, of Manahawkin, a daughter, Sept. 11.
COLLEDGE-STONE — To Brielle Colledge and James Stone Jr., of Galloway Township, a son, Sept. 11.
NOEL — To Tatiana and Samuel Noel, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 12.
KELCHNER — To Deanna and Daniel Kelchner, of Ocean City, a daughter, Sept. 12.
REYNOLDS-PRUITT — To Aaliyah Reynolds and London Pruitt, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 13.
DUNCAN-MERCEDES — To Kyra Duncan and Nerely Mercedes, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Sept. 15.
REID — To Michele and Ricky Reid, of Pleasantville, a son, Sept. 15.
DALEY — To Kathleen and Sean Daley, of Somers Point, a son, Sept. 17.
DeSHIELDS — To Kelli and Eric DeShields, of North Cape May, a son, Sept. 17.
MELANCON-STIGLIANO — To Ashley Melancon and Dominic Stigliano, of Galloway Township, a son, Sept. 17.
ARA-CHOWDHURY — To Rowshon Ara and MD Jahangir Chowdhury, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Sept. 17.
STRANAHAN — To Veronica and Jonathan Stranahan, of Pitman, a daughter, Sept. 18.
TEAT-TAYLOR — To Latia Teat and Gregory Taylor, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 18.
MACK-OSBORNE — To Khadejah Mack and Jesse Lee Osborne, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Sept. 19.
AMAYA-RIOS — To Jeny Amaya and Edwin Rios, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 19.
HEMPHILL — To Danielle and Charles Hemphill, of Rio Grande, a son, Sept. 19.
Cape Regional Medical Center
REITZ-FELICIANO — To Brittany Reitz and Gabriel Feliciano, of Cape May, a daughter, Sept. 4.
McCARTHY-McCARRAHER — To Shannon McCarthy and Nicholas McCarraher, of Dennis Township, a daughter, Sept. 8.
Contact: 609-272-7415