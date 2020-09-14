Shore Medical Center
CANO-ROSARIO — To Katerine Cano and Kelvin Rosario, of Mays Landing, a daughter, April 27.
QUINLAN — To Kristina and Josh Quinlan, of Erma, a son, April 28.
GARCIA-HERCULES — To Karen Garcia and Gerson Hercules, of Atlantic City, a daughter, April 29.
CAGGIANO — To Susan Brown and Anthony Caggiano, of Linwood, a son, May 1.
PEREIRA — To Maylen Medina and Johnathan Pereira, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, May 1.
TAYLOR — To Jocelyn and Louis Taylor, of Atlantic City, a daughter, May 1.
RAYCHERT — To Stephanie and Matthew Raychert, of Linwood, a son, May 4.
SIMPSON — To Mindy and Andrew Simpson, of Brigantine, a son, May 4.
POLLOCK — To Sarah Comey and Kyle Pollock, of Margate, a son, May 4.
LACEY — To Fransesca S. and Bradley Andrew Lacey, of Northfield, a son, May 6.
CHRISTIAN — To Danielle Bennett and Francis Christian, of Wildwood, a son, May 6.
JOHNSON — To Katie and Raymond Johnson, of Mays Landing, a daughter, May 7.
McCLOSKEY — To Brittany and Andrew McCloskey, of Villas, a daughter, May 7.
SMITH — To Kimberly and Timothy Smith, of Northfield, a son, May 12.
ACAMPORA — To Sarah and Joseph Acampora, of Northfield, a daughter, May 12.
WELSH — To Jennifer and Garret Welsh, of Cape May, a daughter, May 12.
RIVERA-CURTIS — To Kayla Rivera and Quran Curtis Jr., of Pleasantville, a son, May 13.
AXELSSON — To Kalin and David Axelsson, of Dennisville, a son, May 13.
SMITH-BAILEY — To Quyasia Smith and Michael Lorenza Bailey Jr., of Cape May Court House, a son, May 15.
FIELD — To Britne and Douglas Field, of Pleasantville, a daughter, May 15.
HOFFMAN — To Justine and John Hoffman, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, May 15.
LOOS — To Lindsey and George Loos, of Marmora, a daughter, May 17.
PAVESE — To Lauren and Richard Pavese, of Cape May, a son, May 28.
RAMACHANDRAN-RAMKRISHNAN — To Deepa Ramachandran and Nikhil Ramkrishnan, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 1.
KANE — To Amanda and Joshua D. Kane Sr., of Marmora, a son, July 1.
WERTZ — To Kelsey and Joseph Wertz, of Williamstown, a son, July 5.
MERCADO — To Samantha and Andrew Mercado, of Vineland, a daughter, July 1.
OBLEA-MURILLO — To Brushiel Oblea and Ohix Murillo, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 4.
LOUIS-CHARLES — To Rachelle Louis and Jean Charles, of Somers Point, a daughter, July 6.
HADDOCK-HANSEN — To Sherilyn Haddock and Christopher Hansen, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 6.
BENT — To Rebecca and Michael Bent, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 7.
KANTZ — To Kellie and Stephen Kantz, of Galloway Township, a daughter, July 7.
TARSITANO-HENDERSON — To Madison Tarsitano and Hezekiah Henderson, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 7.
WARKER — To Kristin and Todd Warker, of Mays Landing, a son, July 8.
CROSBY-CORCORAN — To Lauren Crosby and Christopher Corcoran, of Cape May, a daughter, July 13.
PRICE — To Emily and Brandon Price, of Woodbine, a daughter, July 14.
HARRIS-REYNOLDS — To Bobbi Jo Harris and Christopher Reynolds, of Belleplain, a daughter, July 16.
KUPPERSTEIN — To Jessica and Kevin Kupperstein, of Corbin City, a daughter, July 16.
DURANTE — To LeeAnn and George Durante, of Erma, a son, July 16.
BROWN — To Alnisa Tamika and Unique Brown, of Atlantic City, a son, July 17.
GRAY — To Leanne and Bob Gray, of Linwood, a daughter, July 17.
ACAMPORA — To Heather and Vincent Acampora, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 19.
THOMPSON — To Courtney and Theodore K. Thompson III, of Marmora, a daughter, July 21.
FISHER-HEBRON — To Lytia Fisher and Ishmael Hebron, of Atlantic City, twin daughters, July 22.
OSLAR-ARANA — To Krystal Oslar and Luis Arana, of Heislerville, a son, July 22.
PEARSON-ANDERSON — To Samantha Pearson and Raymond Anderson, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, July 22.
REID — To Trisha and Derek Reid, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 24.
RICHARDS — To Samantha and Joshua Richards, of Upper Township, a son, July 24.
KAHNKE — To Emily and Joshua Kahnke, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, July 27.
FLYNN-TRZECKI — To Autumn Flynn and Ryan Trzecki, of Somers Point, a son, July 29.
MUCERINO-STOTTS — To Danielle Mucerino and Robert Stotts, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 31.
GARDNER — To Amy and Matthew Gardner, of Eldora, a son, July 31.
LEBRON-TUNSTALL-CAREY — To Kathlina Lebron and Omar Tunstall-Carey, of Absecon, a daughter, July 31.
DRABOSKI — To Amanda and Marc Draboski, of Beesley’s Point, a son, Aug. 4.
GRETO-ALLEGRETTO — To Angela Greto and Daniel Allegretto, of Dennisville, a son, Aug. 5.
HILLMAN — To Jacqueline and Stephen Hillman Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Aug. 6.
JAGGERS — To Sierra and Robert Jaggers, of Rio Grande, a daughter, Aug. 6.
ALLEN-BRODIE — To Shanice Allen and Antonio Brodie, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Aug. 8.
