Shore Medical Center

CANO-ROSARIO — To Katerine Cano and Kelvin Rosario, of Mays Landing, a daughter, April 27.

QUINLAN — To Kristina and Josh Quinlan, of Erma, a son, April 28.

GARCIA-HERCULES — To Karen Garcia and Gerson Hercules, of Atlantic City, a daughter, April 29.

CAGGIANO — To Susan Brown and Anthony Caggiano, of Linwood, a son, May 1.

PEREIRA — To Maylen Medina and Johnathan Pereira, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, May 1.

TAYLOR — To Jocelyn and Louis Taylor, of Atlantic City, a daughter, May 1.

RAYCHERT — To Stephanie and Matthew Raychert, of Linwood, a son, May 4.

SIMPSON — To Mindy and Andrew Simpson, of Brigantine, a son, May 4.

POLLOCK — To Sarah Comey and Kyle Pollock, of Margate, a son, May 4.

LACEY — To Fransesca S. and Bradley Andrew Lacey, of Northfield, a son, May 6.

CHRISTIAN — To Danielle Bennett and Francis Christian, of Wildwood, a son, May 6.

JOHNSON — To Katie and Raymond Johnson, of Mays Landing, a daughter, May 7.

McCLOSKEY — To Brittany and Andrew McCloskey, of Villas, a daughter, May 7.

SMITH — To Kimberly and Timothy Smith, of Northfield, a son, May 12.

ACAMPORA — To Sarah and Joseph Acampora, of Northfield, a daughter, May 12.

WELSH — To Jennifer and Garret Welsh, of Cape May, a daughter, May 12.

RIVERA-CURTIS — To Kayla Rivera and Quran Curtis Jr., of Pleasantville, a son, May 13.

AXELSSON — To Kalin and David Axelsson, of Dennisville, a son, May 13.

SMITH-BAILEY — To Quyasia Smith and Michael Lorenza Bailey Jr., of Cape May Court House, a son, May 15.

FIELD — To Britne and Douglas Field, of Pleasantville, a daughter, May 15.

HOFFMAN — To Justine and John Hoffman, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, May 15.

LOOS — To Lindsey and George Loos, of Marmora, a daughter, May 17.

PAVESE — To Lauren and Richard Pavese, of Cape May, a son, May 28.

RAMACHANDRAN-RAMKRISHNAN — To Deepa Ramachandran and Nikhil Ramkrishnan, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 1.

KANE — To Amanda and Joshua D. Kane Sr., of Marmora, a son, July 1.

WERTZ — To Kelsey and Joseph Wertz, of Williamstown, a son, July 5.

MERCADO — To Samantha and Andrew Mercado, of Vineland, a daughter, July 1.

OBLEA-MURILLO — To Brushiel Oblea and Ohix Murillo, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 4.

LOUIS-CHARLES — To Rachelle Louis and Jean Charles, of Somers Point, a daughter, July 6.

HADDOCK-HANSEN — To Sherilyn Haddock and Christopher Hansen, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 6.

BENT — To Rebecca and Michael Bent, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 7.

KANTZ — To Kellie and Stephen Kantz, of Galloway Township, a daughter, July 7.

TARSITANO-HENDERSON — To Madison Tarsitano and Hezekiah Henderson, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 7.

WARKER — To Kristin and Todd Warker, of Mays Landing, a son, July 8.

CROSBY-CORCORAN — To Lauren Crosby and Christopher Corcoran, of Cape May, a daughter, July 13.

PRICE — To Emily and Brandon Price, of Woodbine, a daughter, July 14.

HARRIS-REYNOLDS — To Bobbi Jo Harris and Christopher Reynolds, of Belleplain, a daughter, July 16.

KUPPERSTEIN — To Jessica and Kevin Kupperstein, of Corbin City, a daughter, July 16.

DURANTE — To LeeAnn and George Durante, of Erma, a son, July 16.

BROWN — To Alnisa Tamika and Unique Brown, of Atlantic City, a son, July 17.

GRAY — To Leanne and Bob Gray, of Linwood, a daughter, July 17.

ACAMPORA — To Heather and Vincent Acampora, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 19.

THOMPSON — To Courtney and Theodore K. Thompson III, of Marmora, a daughter, July 21.

FISHER-HEBRON — To Lytia Fisher and Ishmael Hebron, of Atlantic City, twin daughters, July 22.

OSLAR-ARANA — To Krystal Oslar and Luis Arana, of Heislerville, a son, July 22.

PEARSON-ANDERSON — To Samantha Pearson and Raymond Anderson, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, July 22.

REID — To Trisha and Derek Reid, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 24.

RICHARDS — To Samantha and Joshua Richards, of Upper Township, a son, July 24.

KAHNKE — To Emily and Joshua Kahnke, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, July 27.

FLYNN-TRZECKI — To Autumn Flynn and Ryan Trzecki, of Somers Point, a son, July 29.

MUCERINO-STOTTS — To Danielle Mucerino and Robert Stotts, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 31.

GARDNER — To Amy and Matthew Gardner, of Eldora, a son, July 31.

LEBRON-TUNSTALL-CAREY — To Kathlina Lebron and Omar Tunstall-Carey, of Absecon, a daughter, July 31.

DRABOSKI — To Amanda and Marc Draboski, of Beesley’s Point, a son, Aug. 4.

GRETO-ALLEGRETTO — To Angela Greto and Daniel Allegretto, of Dennisville, a son, Aug. 5.

HILLMAN — To Jacqueline and Stephen Hillman Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Aug. 6.

JAGGERS — To Sierra and Robert Jaggers, of Rio Grande, a daughter, Aug. 6.

ALLEN-BRODIE — To Shanice Allen and Antonio Brodie, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Aug. 8.

