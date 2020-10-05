Area births for week of Oct. 5

Cape Regional Medical Center
SCHARTNER-LINDEN — To Faith Schartner and Justin Linden, of Millville, a daughter, Sept. 16.
LINDEN-LEE — To Shaelyn Linden and Stone Lee, of Villas, a son, Sept. 16.
LOPER — To Alyisa and Mark Loper, of Villas, a daughter, Sept. 18.
WALTERS-GRANDE — To Alexandria Walters and William Grande Jr., of Dennisville, a daughter, Sept. 19.
STANTON — To Rachael and Aaron Stanton, of Cape May Court House, a son, Sept. 26.
HEWITT — To Jasmine and Kenny Hewitt, of Erma, a son, Sept. 29.
ALLIANO — To Stephanie and Dominick Alliano, of Ocean View, a daughter, Sept. 30.
CUMMISKEY-CATTELL — To Koren Cummiskey and Terry Cattell, of Rio Grande, a daughter, Sept. 30.
