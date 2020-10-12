 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area births for week of Oct. 12
0 comments

Area births for week of Oct. 12

shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

POPE — To Meredith and Kareem Pope, of Chesilhurst, a daughter, Sept. 20.

KOSTOVA-BETZ — To Silviya Kostova and Andrew Betz, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Sept. 20.

DARRER — To Julissa and Anthony Darrer, of Galloway Township, a son, Sept. 20.

BOOTHBY-PAGANO — To Rebecca Boothby and Jared Pagano, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Sept. 21.

SCHULTZ — To Tiwa and Casey Schultz, of Brigantine, a son, Sept. 21. WILLIAMS-ALLEN — To Inay Williams and Benjamin Allen, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 21.

LONGEVIN-SUGGS — To Kayla Longevin and Robert Suggs, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Sept. 23.

SCANLON-WISE — To Taylor Scanlon and John Wise IV, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 23.

SHANER — To Heather and Mykal Shaner, of Mullica Township, a son, Sept. 24.

MARTINEZ-REYES — To Merelin Martinez and Jose Reyes, of Hammonton, a son, Sept. 24.

ERB — To Juniselle and Benjamin Erb, of Somers Point, a daughter, Sept. 24.

BRITTON-BALYK — To Danielle Britton and Edward Balyk, of Edison, a son, Sept. 25.

MAYEN-MATUTE — To Jelen Virginia Mayen and Selvin Veles Matute, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Sept. 25.

SOLANO-CRUZ-LOPEZ — To Melanyee Solano-Cruz and Miguel Angel Hernandez Lopez, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Sept. 26.

DONNELLA-MOLLEY — To Burrus Donnella and Na’eem Molley, of Bridgeton, a son, Sept. 26.

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News