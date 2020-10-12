Area births for week of Oct. 12

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
POPE — To Meredith and Kareem Pope, of Chesilhurst, a daughter, Sept. 20.
KOSTOVA-BETZ — To Silviya Kostova and Andrew Betz, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Sept. 20.
DARRER — To Julissa and Anthony Darrer, of Galloway Township, a son, Sept. 20.
BOOTHBY-PAGANO — To Rebecca Boothby and Jared Pagano, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Sept. 21.
SCHULTZ — To Tiwa and Casey Schultz, of Brigantine, a son, Sept. 21. WILLIAMS-ALLEN — To Inay Williams and Benjamin Allen, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 21.
LONGEVIN-SUGGS — To Kayla Longevin and Robert Suggs, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Sept. 23.
SCANLON-WISE — To Taylor Scanlon and John Wise IV, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 23.
SHANER — To Heather and Mykal Shaner, of Mullica Township, a son, Sept. 24.
MARTINEZ-REYES — To Merelin Martinez and Jose Reyes, of Hammonton, a son, Sept. 24.
ERB — To Juniselle and Benjamin Erb, of Somers Point, a daughter, Sept. 24.
BRITTON-BALYK — To Danielle Britton and Edward Balyk, of Edison, a son, Sept. 25.
MAYEN-MATUTE — To Jelen Virginia Mayen and Selvin Veles Matute, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Sept. 25.
SOLANO-CRUZ-LOPEZ — To Melanyee Solano-Cruz and Miguel Angel Hernandez Lopez, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Sept. 26.
DONNELLA-MOLLEY — To Burrus Donnella and Na’eem Molley, of Bridgeton, a son, Sept. 26.
Contact: 609-272-7415
