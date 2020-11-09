Area births for week of Nov. 9

FINERAN — To Shannon and Matthew Fineran, of Northfield, a daughter, Sept. 30.

WILKINS-HUNT-SMALLS-HARMON — To Marcayjiah Wilkins-Hunt and Kelr And’re Smalls Harmon, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct. 4.

PORCH-MOFFITT — To Crystal Porch and Bruce Moffitt, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Oct. 5.

MUNIZ-ROSADO — To Jarlisse Muniz and Carlos Rosado, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 5.

FAULK-TOLBERT — To Amber Faulk and Sterling Tolbert, of Absecon, a son, Oct. 7.

VALENTINE-TAYLOR — To Samantha Valentine and Andrew Taylor, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 8.

MILANO-GREEN — To Nichole Milano and Timothy Green, of Hammonton, a daughter, Oct. 8.

DELANEY — To Rory and Michael Delaney, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Oct. 11.

VUCENOVIC-KEVEZOVIC — To Dajana Vucenovic and Darko Kevezovic, of Wildwood, a daughter, Oct. 9.

GRAHAM — To Kelsey and Michael Graham, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Oct. 12.