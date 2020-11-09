Area births for week of Nov. 9

Cape Regional Medical Center
KAKOULIS-DOUVIS — To Aikaterini Kakoulis and Andreas Douvis, of Wildwood, a daughter, Oct. 24.
Shore Medical Center
PHILLIPS-PENDER — To Raysa Phillips and Jamere Pender, of Vineland, a son, Sept. 21.
GORNEY — To Jena and Wade Gorney, of Cape May Court House, a son, Sept. 25.
HARNER — To Heather and James Harner, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 25.
SCHROER-SMALL — To Rebecca Schroer and Charles Small III, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Sept. 25.
SMITH-CALLAWAY — To Shakiya Smith and Terrel Callaway, of Absecon, a daughter, Sept. 27.
BATTEN-EMMELL — To Julie Batten and Mike Emmell, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Sept. 28.
BROECKER — To Kaylyn and Patrick Broecker, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Sept. 28.
BELL — To Shavana Bell, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 30.
ROBINSON — To Cynthia Robinson, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Sept. 30.
FINERAN — To Shannon and Matthew Fineran, of Northfield, a daughter, Sept. 30.
WILKINS-HUNT-SMALLS-HARMON — To Marcayjiah Wilkins-Hunt and Kelr And’re Smalls Harmon, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct. 4.
PORCH-MOFFITT — To Crystal Porch and Bruce Moffitt, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Oct. 5.
MUNIZ-ROSADO — To Jarlisse Muniz and Carlos Rosado, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 5.
FAULK-TOLBERT — To Amber Faulk and Sterling Tolbert, of Absecon, a son, Oct. 7.
VALENTINE-TAYLOR — To Samantha Valentine and Andrew Taylor, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 8.
MILANO-GREEN — To Nichole Milano and Timothy Green, of Hammonton, a daughter, Oct. 8.
DELANEY — To Rory and Michael Delaney, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Oct. 11.
VUCENOVIC-KEVEZOVIC — To Dajana Vucenovic and Darko Kevezovic, of Wildwood, a daughter, Oct. 9.
GRAHAM — To Kelsey and Michael Graham, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Oct. 12.
PELGAEZ-NOYOLA — To Damaris Pelgaez and Leonel Noyola, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 14.
CHADWICK — To Tina and Erik Chadwick, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 1.
DONNELLY-ALBANO — To Alexis Donnelly and Anthony Albano III, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Oct. 15.
OBERMEIER-DOWE — To Lindsey Obermeier and Albert Dowe, of Cape May, a daughter, Oct. 17.
BALDWIN-CLARK — To Caitlyn Baldwin and Franklin Clark, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Oct. 21.
Shore Medical Center
BARTLESON-ECKEL — To Brooke Bartleson and Frank Eckel, of Villas, a son, Oct. 20.
SANCHEZ-PEREZ — To Emmalisse Sanchez and Martin Perez, of Wildwood, a son, Oct. 22.
JOHNSON-IANNACE — To Tiffany Johnson and Thomas Iannace, of Somers Point, a daughter, Oct. 23.
ROBERTSON — To Kourtney Roshelle Robertson, of Absecon, a son, Oct. 26.
SWEENEY-HANNOLD — To Jennifer Sweeney and Jeffrey Hannold, of Egg Harbor Township, twin daughters, Oct. 28.
FERRENS — To Dana and Michael Ferrens, of Marmora, a daughter, Oct. 29.
CAREY — To Amanda and Erwin Carey, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 30.
Contact: 609-272-7415
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!