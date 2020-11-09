 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area births for week of Nov. 9
0 comments

Area births for week of Nov. 9

shutterstock_586741628

Cape Regional Medical Center

KAKOULIS-DOUVIS — To Aikaterini Kakoulis and Andreas Douvis, of Wildwood, a daughter, Oct. 24.

Shore Medical Center

PHILLIPS-PENDER — To Raysa Phillips and Jamere Pender, of Vineland, a son, Sept. 21.

GORNEY — To Jena and Wade Gorney, of Cape May Court House, a son, Sept. 25.

HARNER — To Heather and James Harner, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 25.

SCHROER-SMALL — To Rebecca Schroer and Charles Small III, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Sept. 25.

SMITH-CALLAWAY — To Shakiya Smith and Terrel Callaway, of Absecon, a daughter, Sept. 27.

BATTEN-EMMELL — To Julie Batten and Mike Emmell, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Sept. 28.

BROECKER — To Kaylyn and Patrick Broecker, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Sept. 28.

BELL — To Shavana Bell, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 30.

ROBINSON — To Cynthia Robinson, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Sept. 30.

FINERAN — To Shannon and Matthew Fineran, of Northfield, a daughter, Sept. 30.

WILKINS-HUNT-SMALLS-HARMON — To Marcayjiah Wilkins-Hunt and Kelr And’re Smalls Harmon, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct. 4.

PORCH-MOFFITT — To Crystal Porch and Bruce Moffitt, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Oct. 5.

MUNIZ-ROSADO — To Jarlisse Muniz and Carlos Rosado, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 5.

FAULK-TOLBERT — To Amber Faulk and Sterling Tolbert, of Absecon, a son, Oct. 7.

VALENTINE-TAYLOR — To Samantha Valentine and Andrew Taylor, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 8.

MILANO-GREEN — To Nichole Milano and Timothy Green, of Hammonton, a daughter, Oct. 8.

DELANEY — To Rory and Michael Delaney, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Oct. 11.

VUCENOVIC-KEVEZOVIC — To Dajana Vucenovic and Darko Kevezovic, of Wildwood, a daughter, Oct. 9.

GRAHAM — To Kelsey and Michael Graham, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Oct. 12.

PELGAEZ-NOYOLA — To Damaris Pelgaez and Leonel Noyola, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 14.

CHADWICK — To Tina and Erik Chadwick, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 1.

DONNELLY-ALBANO — To Alexis Donnelly and Anthony Albano III, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Oct. 15.

OBERMEIER-DOWE — To Lindsey Obermeier and Albert Dowe, of Cape May, a daughter, Oct. 17.

BALDWIN-CLARK — To Caitlyn Baldwin and Franklin Clark, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Oct. 21.

Shore Medical Center

BARTLESON-ECKEL — To Brooke Bartleson and Frank Eckel, of Villas, a son, Oct. 20.

SANCHEZ-PEREZ — To Emmalisse Sanchez and Martin Perez, of Wildwood, a son, Oct. 22.

JOHNSON-IANNACE — To Tiffany Johnson and Thomas Iannace, of Somers Point, a daughter, Oct. 23.

ROBERTSON — To Kourtney Roshelle Robertson, of Absecon, a son, Oct. 26.

SWEENEY-HANNOLD — To Jennifer Sweeney and Jeffrey Hannold, of Egg Harbor Township, twin daughters, Oct. 28.

FERRENS — To Dana and Michael Ferrens, of Marmora, a daughter, Oct. 29.

CAREY — To Amanda and Erwin Carey, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 30.

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News