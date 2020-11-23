Area births for week of Nov. 23

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
PALMER — To Victoria and Nicolas Palmer, of Wildwood, a daughter, Nov. 1.
YARGER-ROORK — To Ashley Yarger and Timothy Roork, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 2.
BEASLEY-ATKINS — To Morghan Beasley and Brandon Atkins, of Mays Landing, a son, Nov. 3.
MURIEL-PADILLA — To Cynthia Muriel and Jonathan Padilla, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Nov. 3.
TOWNSEND-BROWN — To Aliyah Townsend and Desemer Brown, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Nov. 3.
CROLL — To Jessica Croll, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Nov. 4.
HERNANDEZ — To Hadrick Hernandez, of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 5.
GAROFALO — To Emily and Leon Garofalo III, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Nov. 5.
SEGURA-VAZQUEZ — To Teresa Segura and Luis Vazquez, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Nov. 5.
BIBI-SULTAN — To Maryann Bibi and Zohaib Sultan, of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 5.
FELICIANO-ALEJANDRO — To Wilmarie Feliciano and Wilberto Alejandro, of Galloway Township, a son, Nov. 6.
MORITZ — To Courtney and Stephen Moritz, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 7.
JEAN PIERRE — To Marie Luclide and Davidson Jean Pierre, of Mays Landing, a son, Nov. 7.
