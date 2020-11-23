 Skip to main content
Area births for week of Nov. 23
AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

PALMER — To Victoria and Nicolas Palmer, of Wildwood, a daughter, Nov. 1.

YARGER-ROORK — To Ashley Yarger and Timothy Roork, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 2.

BEASLEY-ATKINS — To Morghan Beasley and Brandon Atkins, of Mays Landing, a son, Nov. 3.

MURIEL-PADILLA — To Cynthia Muriel and Jonathan Padilla, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Nov. 3.

TOWNSEND-BROWN — To Aliyah Townsend and Desemer Brown, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Nov. 3.

CROLL — To Jessica Croll, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Nov. 4.

HERNANDEZ — To Hadrick Hernandez, of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 5.

GAROFALO — To Emily and Leon Garofalo III, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Nov. 5.

SEGURA-VAZQUEZ — To Teresa Segura and Luis Vazquez, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Nov. 5.

BIBI-SULTAN — To Maryann Bibi and Zohaib Sultan, of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 5.

FELICIANO-ALEJANDRO — To Wilmarie Feliciano and Wilberto Alejandro, of Galloway Township, a son, Nov. 6.

MORITZ — To Courtney and Stephen Moritz, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 7.

JEAN PIERRE — To Marie Luclide and Davidson Jean Pierre, of Mays Landing, a son, Nov. 7.

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

