Area births for week of Nov. 2

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
HAMPTON-HARRIS — To Jocelyn Hampton and Lashawn Harris, of Pleasantville, a son, Oct. 13.
ARIAS-SANCHEZ-WATSON — To Wendy Arias-Sanchez and Zamir Watson, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 13.
APONTE-GEARY — To Jessica Aponte and Stephen Geary Jr., of Mays Landing, a daughter Oct. 13.
MEDINA-QUINONES — To Talia Medina and Jose Quinones, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Oct. 15.
CRUZ-SANCHEZ-OLIVA-GARAY — To Lesly Cruz-Sanchez and Luis Oliva-Garay, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct. 16.
McCARDELL — To Shelby and Douglas McCardell, of Brigantine, a son, Oct. 17.
MERCADO — To Jennifer and Rene Mercado, of Woodbine, a son, Oct. 18.
VAZQUEZ-MARTIN-RIVERA-COLON — To Karla Vazquez-Martin and Thomas Rivera-Colon, of Absecon, a daughter, Oct. 18.
McAFERTY — To Lela and Daniel McAferty, of Northfield, a daughter, Oct. 19.
HOOPES-BROWN — To Jennifer Hoopes and Paul Brown, of Galloway Township, a son, Oct. 19.
SANTIAGO-FRANCIS — To Nicole Santiago and Taji Francis, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct. 20.
FATEMA-HOSSAIN — To Fnu Fatema and Mohammed Hossain, of Galloway Township, a son, Oct. 22.
JUNIEWICZ — To Meghan and Matthew Juniewicz, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 22.
BROWN-STAFFORD — To Lori Brown and Thomas Stafford, of Mays Landing, a son, Oct. 23.
Cape Regional Medical Center
MATSINGER-HUPPERICH — To Sarah Matsinger and Robert Hupperich II, of Cape May Court House, a son, Oct. 21.
