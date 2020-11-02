Area births for week of Nov. 2

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

HAMPTON-HARRIS — To Jocelyn Hampton and Lashawn Harris, of Pleasantville, a son, Oct. 13.

ARIAS-SANCHEZ-WATSON — To Wendy Arias-Sanchez and Zamir Watson, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 13.

APONTE-GEARY — To Jessica Aponte and Stephen Geary Jr., of Mays Landing, a daughter Oct. 13.

MEDINA-QUINONES — To Talia Medina and Jose Quinones, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Oct. 15.

CRUZ-SANCHEZ-OLIVA-GARAY — To Lesly Cruz-Sanchez and Luis Oliva-Garay, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct. 16.

McCARDELL — To Shelby and Douglas McCardell, of Brigantine, a son, Oct. 17.

MERCADO — To Jennifer and Rene Mercado, of Woodbine, a son, Oct. 18.

VAZQUEZ-MARTIN-RIVERA-COLON — To Karla Vazquez-Martin and Thomas Rivera-Colon, of Absecon, a daughter, Oct. 18.

McAFERTY — To Lela and Daniel McAferty, of Northfield, a daughter, Oct. 19.