Area births for week of Nov. 16

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
CASIANO — To Lillianna Casiano, of Camden, a daughter, Oct. 26.
LYLES-DUNN — To Victoria Lyles and Gerald Dunn, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 26.
FRANCO-WATSON — To Alexandra Franco and Cody Watson, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 27.
OLIVERAS-WILSON — To Lyangelys Oliveras and Demetrius Wilson, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 28.
COLINDRES-COELLO — To Andy Colindres and Brayan Coello, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Oct. 28.
GARRETT — To Claudia and Maxwell Garrett, of Seaville, a daughter, Oct. 28.
CASEY-PETERSON — To Mallory Casey and Nick Peterson, of Little Egg Harbor Township, twins — a son and a daughter, Oct. 29.
BAIRD — To Crystal and Eric Baird, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Oct. 29.
JUAREZ-SERRANO — To Valeria Juarez and Brayan Alberto Serrano, of Pleasantville, a son, Oct. 30.
PILERIO — To Hallie and Christopher Pilerio, of Ocean City, a daughter, Oct. 30.
BEGUM-HOSSAIN — To Rokey Begum and Mohammad Hossain, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct. 31.
Shore Medical Center
BARTLESON-ECKEL — To Brooke Bartleson and Frank Eckel, of Villas, a son, Oct. 20.
SANCHEZ-PEREZ — To Emmalisse Sanchez and Martin Perez, of Wildwood, a son, Oct. 22.
JOHNSON-IANNACE — To Tiffany Johnson and Thomas Iannace, of Somers Point, a daughter, Oct. 23.
ROBERTSON — To Kourtney Roshelle Robertson, of Absecon, a son, Oct. 26.
SWEENEY-HANNOLD — To Jennifer Sweeney and Jeffrey Hannold, of Egg Harbor Township, twin daughters, Oct. 28.
FERRENS — To Dana and Michael Ferrens, of Marmora, a daughter, Oct. 29.
Contact: 609-272-7415
