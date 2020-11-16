 Skip to main content
Area births for week of Nov. 16
AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

CASIANO — To Lillianna Casiano, of Camden, a daughter, Oct. 26.

LYLES-DUNN — To Victoria Lyles and Gerald Dunn, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 26.

FRANCO-WATSON — To Alexandra Franco and Cody Watson, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 27.

OLIVERAS-WILSON — To Lyangelys Oliveras and Demetrius Wilson, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 28.

COLINDRES-COELLO — To Andy Colindres and Brayan Coello, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Oct. 28.

GARRETT — To Claudia and Maxwell Garrett, of Seaville, a daughter, Oct. 28.

CASEY-PETERSON — To Mallory Casey and Nick Peterson, of Little Egg Harbor Township, twins — a son and a daughter, Oct. 29.

BAIRD — To Crystal and Eric Baird, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Oct. 29.

JUAREZ-SERRANO — To Valeria Juarez and Brayan Alberto Serrano, of Pleasantville, a son, Oct. 30.

PILERIO — To Hallie and Christopher Pilerio, of Ocean City, a daughter, Oct. 30.

BEGUM-HOSSAIN — To Rokey Begum and Mohammad Hossain, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct. 31.

Shore Medical Center

BARTLESON-ECKEL — To Brooke Bartleson and Frank Eckel, of Villas, a son, Oct. 20.

SANCHEZ-PEREZ — To Emmalisse Sanchez and Martin Perez, of Wildwood, a son, Oct. 22.

JOHNSON-IANNACE — To Tiffany Johnson and Thomas Iannace, of Somers Point, a daughter, Oct. 23.

ROBERTSON — To Kourtney Roshelle Robertson, of Absecon, a son, Oct. 26.

SWEENEY-HANNOLD — To Jennifer Sweeney and Jeffrey Hannold, of Egg Harbor Township, twin daughters, Oct. 28.

FERRENS — To Dana and Michael Ferrens, of Marmora, a daughter, Oct. 29.

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

Breaking News