Area births for week of May 3
Area births for week of May 3

shutterstock_586741628

Cape Regional Medical Center

RAMOS — To Joyce and Edwin Ramos, of Wildwood, a son, April 15.

BOILEAU-SUN — To Nicolette Boileau and Brandon Sun, of Villas, a son, April 16.

Shore Medical Center

PANCZNER-McELFRESH — To Veronica Panczner and David McElfresh Jr., of Villas, a son, April 1.

ANDERSON-HARDY — To Jameerah Anderson and Amir Hardy, of Atlantic City, a son, April 4.

MALOUF-RIVERA — To Kimberly Malouf and Angel Rivera, of Absecon, a son, April 7.

VALENTIN-CORER — To Amanda Valentin and Kevin Corer, of Mays Landing, a daughter, April 7.

LERCH — To Marissa and Steven Lerch, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, April 13.

MEAD-HENTGES — To Deborah Mead and Tyler Hentges, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, April 13.

FACENDA-CEDANO — To Nairoby Facenda and Jeison Cedano, of Galloway, a son, April 14.

WYATT-FRIERSON — To Sakinah Wyatt and Anthony Frierson, of Atlantic City, a daughter, April 15.

REDROW-PARKS — To Renae Redrow and David Parks, of Somers Point, a son, April 16.

WILLIAMS — To Talisha Williams, of Pleasantville, a son, April 19.

JONES-MALLORY — To Amani Jones and Damonyea Mallory, of Mays Landing, a son, April 19.

DICKINSON — To Mary and Joseph Dickinson, of Ocean View, a daughter, April 20.

LUCAS — To Kelsy and Zachary Lucas, of Ocean View, a daughter, April 20.

CANTRELL-MARSH — To Beatrice Cantrell and William Marsh Jr., of Mays Landing, a son, April 21.

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

