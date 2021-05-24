 Skip to main content
Area births for week of May 24
AREA BIRTHS

Area births for week of May 24

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

GARDNER — To Lauren and John Gardner, of Galloway Township, a son, May 9.

GIORDANO — To Brooke and Michael Giordano, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, May 10.

GERSTEL-DENNIS — To Brianna Gerstel and Dandre Dennis, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, May 10.

RICCI — To Bonnie and Jason Ricci, of Galloway Township, a daughter, May 11.

LI-WILSON — To Qunfang Li and Paul Wilson, of Mays Landing, a son, May 12.

FLORES-PRINCIPLE — To Fabulous Flores and Wayne Principle, of Absecon, a daughter, May 14.

AABID-WARREN — To Mushirah Aabid and Lonnie Warren, of Atlantic City, a son, May 14.

MARTINEZ-MURPHY — To Andrea Martinez and Nicholas Murphy, of Absecon, a son, May 15.

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

