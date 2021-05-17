Area births for week of May 17

BAIRD — To Mary and Robert Baird, of Mays Landing, a daughter, April 19.
DAMIAN-SANTIAGO — To Carmela Mateos Damian and Arcenio Avendano Santiago, of Atlantic City, a daughter, April 21.
CRAWFORD — To Jessica and Jordan Crawford, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 21.
MICHAELIDIS — To Irene and Panagiotis Michaelidis, of Ventnor, a daughter, April 22.
LEPPIN — To Heather and Rodger Leppin Jr., of Galloway Township, a daughter, April 23.
MARTE-CONTRERAS — To Krismenyery Rodriguez Marte and Manuel Contreras, of Pleasantville, a daughter, April 24.
RODRIGUEZ-HICKS — To Bridny Rodriguez and David Hicks, of Atlantic City, a son, April 24.
NAZARIO-MARTINEZ-RAMOS — To Rosicela Nazario-Martinez and Jose Anthony Ramos, of Pleasantville, a son, April 26.
BURNSIDE-RHONE — To Jasmine Burnside and Fontel Rhone, of Mays Landing, a daughter, April 26.
LAWS — To Ashley and David Laws, of Egg Harbor City, a son, April 28.
BELLINO-ROUSE — To Monica Bellino and Jason Rouse, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 28.
PAGAN-RUIZ-JIMENEZ — To Leslie Pagan and Gabriel Ruiz-Jimenez, of Atlantic City, daughter, April 29.
JOHNSON-HOLDEN — To Akissa Johnson and Dallas Holden Jr., of Pleasantville, a son, April 29.
BELLICK-BROWN — To Brenda Bellick and Timmy Brown, of Atlantic City, a daughter, April 30.
GREEN-DEGRAFFENREIDT — To Aquasia Green and Kanii Degraffenreidt, of Atlantic City, a son, May 1.
