Area births for week of May 17

BAIRD — To Mary and Robert Baird, of Mays Landing, a daughter, April 19.

DAMIAN-SANTIAGO — To Carmela Mateos Damian and Arcenio Avendano Santiago, of Atlantic City, a daughter, April 21.

CRAWFORD — To Jessica and Jordan Crawford, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 21.

MICHAELIDIS — To Irene and Panagiotis Michaelidis, of Ventnor, a daughter, April 22.

LEPPIN — To Heather and Rodger Leppin Jr., of Galloway Township, a daughter, April 23.

MARTE-CONTRERAS — To Krismenyery Rodriguez Marte and Manuel Contreras, of Pleasantville, a daughter, April 24.

RODRIGUEZ-HICKS — To Bridny Rodriguez and David Hicks, of Atlantic City, a son, April 24.

NAZARIO-MARTINEZ-RAMOS — To Rosicela Nazario-Martinez and Jose Anthony Ramos, of Pleasantville, a son, April 26.

BURNSIDE-RHONE — To Jasmine Burnside and Fontel Rhone, of Mays Landing, a daughter, April 26.

LAWS — To Ashley and David Laws, of Egg Harbor City, a son, April 28.