 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area births for week of May 10
0 comments

Area births for week of May 10

{{featured_button_text}}
shutterstock_586741628

Cape Regional Medical Center

EDWARDS — To Erika and John Edwards, of Del Haven, a daughter, April 21.

McPHERSON-HUGHES — To Rachel L. McPherson and Connor Hughes, of Woodbine, a son, April 22.

BLACKMAN — To Mia and Jawaun Blackman, of Rio Grande, a daughter, April 26.

MIL-PHILLIPS — To Jessica Mil and Seamus Phillips, of Wildwood, a son, April 27.

Shore Medical Center

HIBBERT — To Christine and Thomas Hibbert, of Mays Landing, a daughter, April 23.

COLES-ALBRIGHT-HARRIS — To Anaya Coles and Mu’nir Albright-Harris, of Atlantic City, a son, April 23.

ROBLES — To Gloribel Bautista de Robles and Juan Robles, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 26.

PELLEGRINO-BYRNES — To Lauren Pellegrino and Tom Byrnes, of Ventnor, a son, April 26.

VENTURA — To Amanda and Michael Ventura II, of Ventnor, a daughter, April 27.

ABRAHAM-WEEDEN — To Jannisleidy Abraham and James Weeden, of Absecon, a son, April 29.

PEPPER — To Michelle and Dustin Pepper, of Egg Harbor Township, twin sons, April 29.

O’HARA — To Morgan and Casey O’Hara, of Avalon, a daughter, April 29.

WARREN — To Katrina and William Warren Jr., of Petersburg, a son, April 29.

MAYORAL-AGUILAR — To Yodania Perez-Mayoral and Everardo Aguilar, of Atlantic City, a son, May 1.

SOTO-BEDOLLA — To Valentina Soto and Eric Bedolla Torres, of Pleasantville, a son, May 3.

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News