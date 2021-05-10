Area births for week of May 10

Cape Regional Medical Center
EDWARDS — To Erika and John Edwards, of Del Haven, a daughter, April 21.
McPHERSON-HUGHES — To Rachel L. McPherson and Connor Hughes, of Woodbine, a son, April 22.
BLACKMAN — To Mia and Jawaun Blackman, of Rio Grande, a daughter, April 26.
MIL-PHILLIPS — To Jessica Mil and Seamus Phillips, of Wildwood, a son, April 27.
Shore Medical Center
HIBBERT — To Christine and Thomas Hibbert, of Mays Landing, a daughter, April 23.
COLES-ALBRIGHT-HARRIS — To Anaya Coles and Mu’nir Albright-Harris, of Atlantic City, a son, April 23.
ROBLES — To Gloribel Bautista de Robles and Juan Robles, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 26.
PELLEGRINO-BYRNES — To Lauren Pellegrino and Tom Byrnes, of Ventnor, a son, April 26.
VENTURA — To Amanda and Michael Ventura II, of Ventnor, a daughter, April 27.
ABRAHAM-WEEDEN — To Jannisleidy Abraham and James Weeden, of Absecon, a son, April 29.
PEPPER — To Michelle and Dustin Pepper, of Egg Harbor Township, twin sons, April 29.
O’HARA — To Morgan and Casey O’Hara, of Avalon, a daughter, April 29.
WARREN — To Katrina and William Warren Jr., of Petersburg, a son, April 29.
MAYORAL-AGUILAR — To Yodania Perez-Mayoral and Everardo Aguilar, of Atlantic City, a son, May 1.
SOTO-BEDOLLA — To Valentina Soto and Eric Bedolla Torres, of Pleasantville, a son, May 3.
