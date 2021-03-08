Area births for week of March 8

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

FAIR-DIVENTI — To Alexa Fair and Michael Diventi, of Brigantine, a daughter, Feb. 14.

PIERLON-BELTRAN-LOPEZ-MOLINA — To Javimarie Pierlon-Beltran and Ariel Lopez-Molina, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 15.

CRUZ-SANCHEZ — To Nyeisha Cruz and Luis Sanchez, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 19.

BURNS — To Miriam and Andrew Burns, of Mays Landing, a son, Feb. 21.

STERNBERG-DUBE — To Melissa Sternberg and Robert Dube, of Mays Landing, a son, Feb. 22.

TRINH-NGUYEN — To Diem H. Trinh and Jimmy Nguyen, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 23.

KING-CERVONE — To Rebecca King and Joshua Cervone, of Galloway Township, a son, Feb. 23.

LLOYD-GREEN — To Kaleia Lloyd and La’quay Green, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 24.

MALASPINA-PENA — To Catherine Malaspina and Junior Pena, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Feb. 24.