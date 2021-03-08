 Skip to main content
Area births for week of March 8
AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

FAIR-DIVENTI — To Alexa Fair and Michael Diventi, of Brigantine, a daughter, Feb. 14.

PIERLON-BELTRAN-LOPEZ-MOLINA — To Javimarie Pierlon-Beltran and Ariel Lopez-Molina, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 15.

CRUZ-SANCHEZ — To Nyeisha Cruz and Luis Sanchez, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 19.

BURNS — To Miriam and Andrew Burns, of Mays Landing, a son, Feb. 21.

STERNBERG-DUBE — To Melissa Sternberg and Robert Dube, of Mays Landing, a son, Feb. 22.

TRINH-NGUYEN — To Diem H. Trinh and Jimmy Nguyen, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 23.

KING-CERVONE — To Rebecca King and Joshua Cervone, of Galloway Township, a son, Feb. 23.

LLOYD-GREEN — To Kaleia Lloyd and La’quay Green, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 24.

MALASPINA-PENA — To Catherine Malaspina and Junior Pena, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Feb. 24.

McMUNN-YAGIELLO — To Melissa McMunn and Anthony Yagiello IV, of Warren Grove, a daughter, Feb. 24.

NELLOM-POLLARD — To Ziajah Nellom and Wesley Pollard, of Sicklerville, a daughter, Feb. 24.

GIBSON-GALINDO — To Julianna Gibson and Juan Ortiz Galindo, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 25.

SMITH — To Elizabeth and Brad Smith, of Absecon, a son, Feb. 26.

LASSITER-CAMPBELL — To Tyisha Lassiter and Jamaal Campbell, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 27.

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

