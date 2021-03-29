 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area births for week of March 29
0 comments

Area births for week of March 29

shutterstock_586741628

MARTINO — To Nicole and Matthew Martino, of Del Haven, a daughter, Feb. 18.

RUSSOTTO-MORGANO — To Jolea Russotto and Anthony Morgano, of Ventnor, a daughter, Feb. 20.

DUZY-MILLEVOI — To Halle Duzy and Kyle Millevoi, of Woodbine, a daughter, Feb. 21.

INGERSOLL — To Melissa and Christopher Ingersoll, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 21.

ALLEN — To Felicia Ingram-Allen and Dominic Allen, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 23.

CORSON — To Jessica and Somers Corson, of Seaville, a daughter, Feb. 23.

QUIGLEY — To Allison and Matthew Quigley, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Feb. 24.

TRABER — To Virginia and Frederick Traber III, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 25.

BROGDEN — To Nicole and Michael Brogden, of Galloway, a son, Feb. 25.

BRUMMETT-CRAM — To Ashley Brummett and Brett Cram, of Somers Point, a son, Feb. 25.

LONGNECKER — To Krystal and Nicholas Longnecker, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, March 2.

VAN SYCKLE — To Beth and Jeffrey Van Syckle, of Port Republic, a daughter, March 3.

MUNAFO — To Francesca and Salvatore Munafo, of Northfield, a son, March 3.

MATTIA — To Amber and Anthony Mattia, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, March 4.

EKZAROVA-RADEV — To Iliana Ekzarova and Sava Radev, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, March 4.

EVERETT — To Rayna Everett, of Pleasantville, a daughter, March 5.

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News