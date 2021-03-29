Area births for week of March 29

MARTINO — To Nicole and Matthew Martino, of Del Haven, a daughter, Feb. 18.
RUSSOTTO-MORGANO — To Jolea Russotto and Anthony Morgano, of Ventnor, a daughter, Feb. 20.
DUZY-MILLEVOI — To Halle Duzy and Kyle Millevoi, of Woodbine, a daughter, Feb. 21.
INGERSOLL — To Melissa and Christopher Ingersoll, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 21.
ALLEN — To Felicia Ingram-Allen and Dominic Allen, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 23.
CORSON — To Jessica and Somers Corson, of Seaville, a daughter, Feb. 23.
QUIGLEY — To Allison and Matthew Quigley, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Feb. 24.
TRABER — To Virginia and Frederick Traber III, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 25.
BROGDEN — To Nicole and Michael Brogden, of Galloway, a son, Feb. 25.
BRUMMETT-CRAM — To Ashley Brummett and Brett Cram, of Somers Point, a son, Feb. 25.
LONGNECKER — To Krystal and Nicholas Longnecker, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, March 2.
VAN SYCKLE — To Beth and Jeffrey Van Syckle, of Port Republic, a daughter, March 3.
MUNAFO — To Francesca and Salvatore Munafo, of Northfield, a son, March 3.
MATTIA — To Amber and Anthony Mattia, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, March 4.
EKZAROVA-RADEV — To Iliana Ekzarova and Sava Radev, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, March 4.
EVERETT — To Rayna Everett, of Pleasantville, a daughter, March 5.
