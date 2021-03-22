Area births for week of March 22

Cape Regional Medical Center
ZARIC-ZACUALPA — To Nevena Zaric and Elias Zacualpa, of Rio Grande, a son, March 9.
AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
OSORIO-SOTO — To Denise Aparicio Osorio and Ed Rodriguez Soto, of Atlantic City, a son, March 7.
DOUCETTE-MCKNIGHT — To Megan Doucette and Kyle McKnight, of Mays Landing, a daughter, March 7.
DAVIS — To Alexis and Christopher Davis Jr., of Mays Landing, a daughter, March 8.
LISTER-HOLFORD — To Nija Lister and Jaron Holford, of Atlantic City, a daughter, March 8.
BROWN-SIMMONS — To Whitney Brown and Jamil Simmons, of Pleasantville, a daughter, March 8.
BRIGGS — To Sara and Patrick Briggs, of Cape May Court House, a son, March 11.
Shore Medical Center
PETTUS-SUMMERS — To Tiara Pettus and Raymond Summers, of Mays Landing, a son, Dec. 15.
LUNA-MARIA — To Ana Luna and Miguel Maria, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 16.
HALTOM — To Brianna and Caleb Haltom, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 17.
DANIEL-JONES — To Niciaya Daniel and Desmond Jones, of Wildwood, a daughter, Dec. 17.
JONES-ROTHENBERGER — To Lark Sabrina Jones and Matthew Rothenberger, of Galloway Township, a son, Dec. 17.
BOSSUYT-WAKEFIELD — To Erica Bossuyt and Joshua Wakefield, of Cape May, a daughter, Dec. 19.
CAZEAU — To Katy and Daniel Cazeau, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 19.
WILENT — To Colette and Richard Wilent, of Linwood, a daughter, Dec. 21.
HANDY-WILSON — To Ethel Handy and Kevin Wilson, of Somers Point, a son, Dec. 21.
POLLOCK — To Grace and Keith Pollock, of Mays Landing, a son, Dec. 22.
PEACOCK — To Diane and Michael Peacock, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 27.
CALVI — To Katie and Christopher Calvi, of Linwood, a son, Dec. 28.
GATTI-DUQUE — To Marcella Gatti and Giovanni Duque, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 23.
SOLANO — To Lauren and Robert Solano, of Ventnor, a daughter, Dec. 28.
LIEPE — To Patti Liepe, of Mullica Township, a son, Dec. 29.
VANWORMER-AHERN — To Maria VanWormer and Ryan Ahern, of Villas, a son, Dec. 30.
CABRERA-IRAHETA — To Amarilis Ayala Cabrera and Oscar Iraheta, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Dec. 31.
CORBETT — To Megan and Christopher Corbett, of Linwood, a son, Jan. 9.
KARGE — To Joelyn and Shawn Karge, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Jan. 9.
PAULES-BASS — To Jacqueline Paules and Cody Bass, of Ocean View, a son, Jan. 10.
REPICI — To Michaela and Tyler Repici, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Jan. 12.
BRUNELL — To Katherine and John Brunell, of Villas, a son, Jan. 13.
HARPER — To Erica and Clayton Harper, of Ocean City, a son, Jan. 13.
AGUIAR — To Ashley and Michael Aguiar, of Somers Point, a son, Jan. 15
WRIGHT-MAST — To Jessica Wright and Nicholas Mast, of North Wildwood, a daughter, Jan. 15.
HOFF — To Maddy and Garrett Hoff, of Cape May, a son, Jan. 16.
WIGGLESWORTH — To Sarah and Ryan Wigglesworth, of Northfield, a son, Jan. 17.
NAPOLITANO-HACKETT — To Alyssa Napolitano and Matthew Hackett, of Mays Landing, a son, Jan. 19.
NIEVES-CARMULLA — To Evelyse Nieves and Lorenzo Carmulla, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Jan. 19.
