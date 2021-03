Area births for week of March 15

BROOMHEAD — To Danielle and Keith Broomhead, of Galloway Township, a son, Feb. 28.

REAVES-YOUNG-RIVERA — To Chaviannah Reaves-Young and Jaylen Rivera, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 28.

CANNUSCIO — To Amanda and Alessandro Cannuscio, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, March 1.

DABNEY-BARNES — To Reyna Dabney and Cameron Barnes, of Mays Landing, a son, March 1.

RAVESE-LOMONACO — To Jennifer Ravese and John Lomonaco Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, a son, March 3.

RIGGS — To Charli and Andrew Riggs, of Mays Landing, a son, March 3.

AKTER-HOSSAIN — To Hajera Akter and Arfan Hossain, of Atlantic City, a son, March 3.

CHOWDHURY-UDDIN — To Amena Chowdhury and Mohammad Uddin, of Atlantic City, a son, March 4.

NICHOLAS-CARNEY — To Thai Nicholas and Michael Carney, of Cape May, a son, March 4.

MORALES-VARELA — To Sully Morales and Bryan Varela, of Mays Landing, a daughter, March 4.