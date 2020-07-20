shutterstock_586741628

KELLER-WYATT — To Nicole Keller and Jeffrey Wyatt, of Wildwood, a son, July 3.

VANDERHORN — To Nicole and Brian VanderHorn Jr., of Rio Grande, a daughter, July 3.

WAFULA-DISMUKE — To Esther Wafula and Ronald Dismuke, of South Plainfield, a son, July 6.

MARSDEN-GERMANIO — To Katie Marsden and Mister Germanio, of North Cape May, a son, July 6.

TATE-CORLISS — To Sabrynna Tate and Robert Corliss, of Sea Isle City, a daughter, July 6.

LaGAMBA — To Nadia and David LaGamba, of Wildwood, a son, July 6.

BUCCI-SHAW — To Kristina Bucci and Joshua Shaw Sr., of Villas, a son, July 9.

TRICOMY — To Alina and Jacob Tricomy, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, July 11.

MANNINO — To Katie and Robert Mannino, of Reedsville, PA, a daughter, July 13.

PERRETTE — To Johnella and Christopher Perrette, of Rio Grande, a son, July 14.

