shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

TRACY — To Ashley and Douglass Tracy, of Northfield, a daughter, June 1.

RAGSDALE-KIDD — To Shyan Ragsdale and Tyriq Kidd, of Mays Landing, a daughter, June 1.

SILVA-DOMINGOS — To Nilma DeOliveira Silva and Josimar Alves Domingos, of Galloway Township, a daughter, June 1.

WHITE-RARING — To Emmalynne White and Cole Raring, of Somers Point, a daughter, June 3.

SEARS-WHITTED — To Natassia Sears and Kamaal Whitted, of Pleasantville, a son, June 3.

PANNELL-FAULKNER — To Akeema Pannell and Thomas Faulkner, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 3.

CHIANESE — To Victoria and David Chianese, of Absecon, a daughter, June 4.

KIRK-HAMAN — To Stephanie Kirk and Robert Haman, of Tuckerton, a daughter, June 4.

GERSTEL-DENNIS — To Brianna Gerstel and Dandre Dennis, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 6.

ADAMS-MARTIN — To Sarah Adams and Austin Martin, of Woodbine, a daughter, June 7.

BROUGHTON — To Catherine and Daniel Broughton, of Mays Landing, a son, June 8.

CHARLTON — To Jennifer and Edward Charlton, of Somers Point, a son, June 8.

BROWN-MILLER — To Quantaya Brown and Juwan Miller, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, June 9.

VANDERSLICE — To Samantha and Henry Vanderslice, of Ocean City, a son, June 9.

GANCARZ — To Jessica and Brian Gancarz, of Manahawkin, a son, June 9.

HARRIS-MUHAMMAD-SANDERLIN — To Medinah Harris-Muhammad and Abdul-Razzaq Sanderlin, of Egg Harbor City, a son, June 9.

POLICARPO-KEEN — To Rachael Policarpo and Nathan Keen, of Mays Landing, a daughter, June 9.

TOMLINSON-McMASTER — To Lynsey Tomlinson and James McMaster III, of Somers Point, a daughter, June 10.

MARTIN-JONES — To Marquitta Martin and Mandella Jones, of Pleasantville, a daughter, June 10.

CABA-RODRIGUEZ — To Katherine Caba and Rafael Rodriguez, of Mays Landing, a daughter, June 11.

JULIA-ONCAY — To Salina Julia and Allen Oncay, of Hammonton, a daughter, June 11.

PHAM-DINH — To Amy Pham and Khoa Dinh, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 13.

PEREZ-MARTINEZ-TROCHE — To Marili Perez-Martinez and Jose Luis Troche, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 14.

ATKINSON — To Raina and Roland Atkinson, of Dennisville, a son, June 14.

BUCKMON-WATTS — To Ebony Buckmon and Matthew Watts, of Mays Landing, a son, June 14.

CARLAMERE-SHEPHERD — To Kristina Carlamere and Uriah Shepherd, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, June 15.

JONES — To Infatuation Jones, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 15.

PARRISH-GRANT — To Fendi Parrish and Keyshaun Grant, of Pleasantville, a son, June 15.

SACCO-ROSADO — To Paige Sacco and Orlando Rosado, of Pleasantville, a son, June 16.

RIVERA-OLIVA — To Cristy Rivera and Denis Oliva, of Hammonton, a son, June 16.

MANN-ROMIG — To Jennifer Mann and Andrew Romig, of Galloway Township, a daughter, June 16.

LEVERING — To Lauren and Matthew Levering, of Marmora, a daughter, June 16.

KAPLAN — To Jessica and Brett Kaplan, of Linwood, a daughter, June 18.

POKRES-JOHNSON — To Bailey Pokres and Kenneth Johnson, of Ventnor, a daughter, June 18.

LaROTONDA — To Bobbi and Joseph LaRotonda, of Absecon, a daughter, June 19.

SIMUEL-FLETCHER — To Kashanda Simuel and James Fletcher, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, June 20.

MAQSOOD-MALIK — To Hareem Maqsood and Asim Malik, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 21.

BOYD-ABER — To Ashley Boyd and Nick Aber, of Galloway Township, a son, June 23.

O’ROURKE — To Kristen and Devin O’Rourke, of Barnegat, a son, June 24.

PHAM-NGUYEN — To Phuong Pham and Tuan Nguyen, of Atlantic City, a son, June 24.

GREUBER-BOLEN — To Krystle Greuber and Michael Bolen, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 24.

GINN — To Alicia and Graham Ginn, of Ocean City, a daughter, June 24.

SATHI-ZAKARIA — To Khatun Sathi and Hossen Zakaria, of Atlantic City, a son, June 24.

AGUDELO-VELASQUEZ-TORRES-PACHECO — To Kelly Agudelo-Velasquez and Michael Torres-Pacheco, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 24.

TAYLOR-BRANTLEY — To Misti Taylor and Aaron Brantley, of Hammonton, a son, June 25.

APONTE-SCHMINCKE — To Jenna Aponte and William Schmincke, of Mays Landing, a son, June 26.

KIMPTON — To Alessandra and Johnathan Kimpton, of Galloway Township, a daughter, June 26.

KELLEY-JACKSON — To Jillian Kelley and Maurice Jackson, of Ventnor, a daughter, June 26.

EVANS-SHOPE — To Brianna Evans and Kyle Shope Sr., of Mays Landing, a son, June 26.

LUDY — To Donna and Matthew Ludy, of Mays Landing, a son, June 27.

VINSON — To Khadijah Vinson, of Somers Point, a son, June 27.

PASSLEY-GRANT — To Denisha Passley and Keyshaun Grant, of Galloway Township, twins — a daughter and a son, June 28.

Cape Regional Medical Center

LOEFFLAD — To Ember and Michael Loefflad, of Villas, a son, June 27.

BAKLEY-RAMOS — To Sarah Anne Bakley and Luis Ramos, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, June 27.

Contact: 609-272-7415 jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

Tags

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Load comments