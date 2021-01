Area births for week of Jan. 4

GARCIA-PLAZA-RUIZ-MARTINEZ — To Gabriela Garcia-Plaza and Antonio Ruiz-Martinez, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 11.

CALDERON-DIAZ-SMITH — To Mariangeli Calderon-Diaz and Arnold Smith Jr., of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 11.

DUQUE-MORELLI — To Tanya Duque and Carmine Morelli, of Ventnor, a daughter, Dec. 11.

GRAY — To Emily and James Gray, of Somers Point, a son, Dec. 12.

TORTOLA — To Jamie and Andres Tortola, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 11.

HAMMIE — To Stephanie and Rakim Hammie, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 2.

DEBERRY-LUGO — To Darielle Deberry and Miguel Lugo, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 1.

DAVE — To Dhruti and Darsham Dave, of Absecon, a daughter, Dec. 2.

PARKER — To Dana and Jon Parker, of Mays Landing, a son, Dec. 3.

MENZ — To Ryan and Cody Menz, of Cape May, a son, Dec. 4.

KRIMMER — To Kerianne and Clark Krimmer, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 4.

