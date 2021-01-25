 Skip to main content
Area births for week of Jan. 25
AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

LEAMING-HALE — To Kristy Leaming and William Hale, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Jan. 10.

BROWN-GRASTY — To Tamia Brown and Cavileer Grasty, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 11.

MIDURA — To Kristina and Adam Midura, of Tuckerton, a son, Jan. 13.

UPTON-LINDEMUTH — To Nicole Upton and Chris Lindemuth, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Jan. 13.

YOUNG — To Megan and Bill Young, of Seaville, a daughter, Jan. 14.

VARGAS — To Liliana Bravo and Felix Vargas-Colon, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 14.

CROSS-MOSLEY — To Rhiana Cross and Cordell Mosley, of Galloway Township, a son, Jan. 14.

Cape Regional Medical Center

HUFF — To Robin Huff, of Rio Grande, a son, Dec. 30.

BRESAN — To Kelly and Joseph Bresan, of Woodbine, a daughter, Jan. 5.

CRANDELL-MORRIS — To Tanika Crandell and Myron Morris, of Cape May County, a daughter, Jan. 8.

ELLIS-MORETTI — To Alyssa Ellis and Marc Moretti, of Woodbine, a daughter, Jan. 12.

