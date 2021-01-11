 Skip to main content
Area births for week of Jan. 11
Cape Regional Medical Center

CHEW — To Kate and Mickey Chew, of Cape May, a daughter, Dec. 19.

Shore Medical Center

WORKMAN — To Alexis and Sean Workman, of Wildwood, a son, Nov. 2.

JACOBS — To Samantha and David Jacobs, of Hammonton, a son, Nov. 3.

JOHNS — To Kirsten and Tristan Johns, of Ocean View, a son, Nov. 3.

AVILES — To Suldelis Aviles, of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 3.

SYNIOWYCZ — To Chelsie Syniowycz and Christopher Denham, of Cape May, a daughter, Nov. 5.

MIGLIORE — To Jennifer and Scott Migliore, of Linwood, a daughter, Nov. 9.

ULRICH — To Christine and Kevin Ulrich, of Somers Point, a daughter, Nov. 11.

PEPPER — To Jessica and Louis Pepper, of Northfield, a son, Nov. 12.

FAISST — To Melissa and Charles Faisst, of Mays Landing, a son, Nov. 13.

VASQUEZ-CRUZ — To Daisy Vasquez and Brolin Moradel Cruz, of Pleasantville, a son, Nov. 18.

TARSITANO — To Gabriela Tarsitano, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 18.

PRON — To Sarah and Daniel Pron, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Nov. 24.

CAPILLE — To Caitlin and John Capille, of Northfield, a son, Nov. 25.

PECORANO — To Ashley Pecorano and Joshua Vitola, of Woodbine, a daughter, Dec. 1

ESTEVEZ — To Meredith and Julio Estevez, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Dec. 1.

WILLIAMS — To Il’janna Williams, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 7.

STEELMAN — To Kimberly and Jarrod Steelman, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Dec. 7.

HOWARD — To Zay’mira Howard, of Somers Point, a daughter, Dec. 7.

CASSIDY — To Deven and Sean Cassidy, of Ocean View, a son, Dec. 9.

MATTHEWS — To Kelly and Wayne Matthews, of Ocean View, a daughter, Dec. 10.

WEBB-GASKILL — To Faith Webb and Gregory Gaskill, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 11.

JEFFERSON-WILLIAMS — To Chevelle Jefferson and Joshua Williams, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 11.

WNIK-VIERA — To Taylor Wnik and Justin Viera, of Woodbine, a son, Dec. 12.

COBOS-PELAEZ — To Martha Cobos and Emmanuel Pelaez, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 12.

DOLAN — To Jennifer and Brandan Dolan, of Somers Point, a son, Dec. 12.

RIVERA-CERRATO — To Erica Rivera and Rolando Cerrato, of Galloway Township, twin sons, Dec. 13.

NELSON — To Amy and Byron Nelson, of Northfield, a son, Dec. 14.

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

