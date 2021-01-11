Area births for week of Jan. 11

Cape Regional Medical Center

CHEW — To Kate and Mickey Chew, of Cape May, a daughter, Dec. 19.

Shore Medical Center

WORKMAN — To Alexis and Sean Workman, of Wildwood, a son, Nov. 2.

JACOBS — To Samantha and David Jacobs, of Hammonton, a son, Nov. 3.

JOHNS — To Kirsten and Tristan Johns, of Ocean View, a son, Nov. 3.

AVILES — To Suldelis Aviles, of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 3.

SYNIOWYCZ — To Chelsie Syniowycz and Christopher Denham, of Cape May, a daughter, Nov. 5.

MIGLIORE — To Jennifer and Scott Migliore, of Linwood, a daughter, Nov. 9.

ULRICH — To Christine and Kevin Ulrich, of Somers Point, a daughter, Nov. 11.

PEPPER — To Jessica and Louis Pepper, of Northfield, a son, Nov. 12.

FAISST — To Melissa and Charles Faisst, of Mays Landing, a son, Nov. 13.