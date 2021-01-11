Area births for week of Jan. 11

Cape Regional Medical Center
CHEW — To Kate and Mickey Chew, of Cape May, a daughter, Dec. 19.
Shore Medical Center
WORKMAN — To Alexis and Sean Workman, of Wildwood, a son, Nov. 2.
JACOBS — To Samantha and David Jacobs, of Hammonton, a son, Nov. 3.
JOHNS — To Kirsten and Tristan Johns, of Ocean View, a son, Nov. 3.
AVILES — To Suldelis Aviles, of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 3.
SYNIOWYCZ — To Chelsie Syniowycz and Christopher Denham, of Cape May, a daughter, Nov. 5.
MIGLIORE — To Jennifer and Scott Migliore, of Linwood, a daughter, Nov. 9.
ULRICH — To Christine and Kevin Ulrich, of Somers Point, a daughter, Nov. 11.
PEPPER — To Jessica and Louis Pepper, of Northfield, a son, Nov. 12.
FAISST — To Melissa and Charles Faisst, of Mays Landing, a son, Nov. 13.
VASQUEZ-CRUZ — To Daisy Vasquez and Brolin Moradel Cruz, of Pleasantville, a son, Nov. 18.
TARSITANO — To Gabriela Tarsitano, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 18.
PRON — To Sarah and Daniel Pron, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Nov. 24.
CAPILLE — To Caitlin and John Capille, of Northfield, a son, Nov. 25.
PECORANO — To Ashley Pecorano and Joshua Vitola, of Woodbine, a daughter, Dec. 1
ESTEVEZ — To Meredith and Julio Estevez, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Dec. 1.
WILLIAMS — To Il’janna Williams, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 7.
STEELMAN — To Kimberly and Jarrod Steelman, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Dec. 7.
HOWARD — To Zay’mira Howard, of Somers Point, a daughter, Dec. 7.
CASSIDY — To Deven and Sean Cassidy, of Ocean View, a son, Dec. 9.
MATTHEWS — To Kelly and Wayne Matthews, of Ocean View, a daughter, Dec. 10.
WEBB-GASKILL — To Faith Webb and Gregory Gaskill, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 11.
JEFFERSON-WILLIAMS — To Chevelle Jefferson and Joshua Williams, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 11.
WNIK-VIERA — To Taylor Wnik and Justin Viera, of Woodbine, a son, Dec. 12.
COBOS-PELAEZ — To Martha Cobos and Emmanuel Pelaez, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 12.
DOLAN — To Jennifer and Brandan Dolan, of Somers Point, a son, Dec. 12.
RIVERA-CERRATO — To Erica Rivera and Rolando Cerrato, of Galloway Township, twin sons, Dec. 13.
NELSON — To Amy and Byron Nelson, of Northfield, a son, Dec. 14.
Contact: 609-272-7415