Area births for week of Feb. 15

AtlantiCare Regional

Medical Center

LAWLESS — To Desiree and Stephen Lawless, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 2.

MEDLEY — To Felicia and Lamar Medley, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 2.

WILLIAMS — To Jamie and Robert Williams, of Galloway Township, a son, Feb. 2.

WILLIAMS — To Tara and David Williams Jr., of Ocean View, a daughter, Feb. 2.

PRINGLE-DURHAM — To Erica Pringle and Martin Durham, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 3.

ECHEVARRIA-RAMSEUR — To Taliyah Echevarria and Deante Ramseur, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 4.

SCARBOROUGH — To Christina and Douglas Scarborough, of Marmora, a daughter, Feb. 4.

SIMONS — To Ashley and Stephen Simons, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Feb. 5.

AGESTA-PERDOMO — To Suanette Agesta and Carlos Perdomo, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 5.