 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area births for week of Feb. 15
0 comments

Area births for week of Feb. 15

shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional

Medical Center

LAWLESS — To Desiree and Stephen Lawless, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 2.

MEDLEY — To Felicia and Lamar Medley, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 2.

WILLIAMS — To Jamie and Robert Williams, of Galloway Township, a son, Feb. 2.

WILLIAMS — To Tara and David Williams Jr., of Ocean View, a daughter, Feb. 2.

PRINGLE-DURHAM — To Erica Pringle and Martin Durham, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 3.

ECHEVARRIA-RAMSEUR — To Taliyah Echevarria and Deante Ramseur, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 4.

SCARBOROUGH — To Christina and Douglas Scarborough, of Marmora, a daughter, Feb. 4.

SIMONS — To Ashley and Stephen Simons, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Feb. 5.

AGESTA-PERDOMO — To Suanette Agesta and Carlos Perdomo, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 5.

PLUMEY-LOPEZ — To Alba Plumey and Amette Lopez, of Galloway Township, a son, Feb. 6.

LIN-DEWINTON — To Jia Lin and Jonathan Dewinton, of Galloway Township, a son, Feb. 6.

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News