Area births for week of Feb. 15

AtlantiCare Regional
Medical Center
LAWLESS — To Desiree and Stephen Lawless, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 2.
MEDLEY — To Felicia and Lamar Medley, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 2.
WILLIAMS — To Jamie and Robert Williams, of Galloway Township, a son, Feb. 2.
WILLIAMS — To Tara and David Williams Jr., of Ocean View, a daughter, Feb. 2.
PRINGLE-DURHAM — To Erica Pringle and Martin Durham, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 3.
ECHEVARRIA-RAMSEUR — To Taliyah Echevarria and Deante Ramseur, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 4.
SCARBOROUGH — To Christina and Douglas Scarborough, of Marmora, a daughter, Feb. 4.
SIMONS — To Ashley and Stephen Simons, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Feb. 5.
AGESTA-PERDOMO — To Suanette Agesta and Carlos Perdomo, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 5.
PLUMEY-LOPEZ — To Alba Plumey and Amette Lopez, of Galloway Township, a son, Feb. 6.
LIN-DEWINTON — To Jia Lin and Jonathan Dewinton, of Galloway Township, a son, Feb. 6.
