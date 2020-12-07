Area births for week of Dec. 7

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

FLYNN — To Alicia and Matthew Flynn, of Northfield, a son, Nov. 8.

WELSH — To Valerie and Andrew Welsh, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 9.

VANDUYNE-DIGIACINTO — To Emily Vanduyne and Vincent Digiacinto, of Ventnor City, a son, Nov. 9.

WISE-LATRONICO — To Amanda Wise and Robert Latronico, of Somers Point, a son, Nov. 9.

THOMAS-ENGLISH — To Kelly Thomas and James English III, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Nov. 9.

ORELLANA-PALOMINO — To Mayra Orellana and Luis Palomino, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 10.

ANDERSON — To Jacqueline and Bryan Anderson, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Nov. 10.

MORRIS — To Brittany and John Morris, of Northfield, a son, Nov. 11.

WEILENBECK-FERRIS — To Jamie Weilenbeck and William Ferris, of West Berlin, a daughter, Nov. 11.