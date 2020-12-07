Area births for week of Dec. 7

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
FLYNN — To Alicia and Matthew Flynn, of Northfield, a son, Nov. 8.
WELSH — To Valerie and Andrew Welsh, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 9.
VANDUYNE-DIGIACINTO — To Emily Vanduyne and Vincent Digiacinto, of Ventnor City, a son, Nov. 9.
WISE-LATRONICO — To Amanda Wise and Robert Latronico, of Somers Point, a son, Nov. 9.
THOMAS-ENGLISH — To Kelly Thomas and James English III, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Nov. 9.
ORELLANA-PALOMINO — To Mayra Orellana and Luis Palomino, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 10.
ANDERSON — To Jacqueline and Bryan Anderson, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Nov. 10.
MORRIS — To Brittany and John Morris, of Northfield, a son, Nov. 11.
WEILENBECK-FERRIS — To Jamie Weilenbeck and William Ferris, of West Berlin, a daughter, Nov. 11.
MUNOZ-GOMEZ — To Jennifer Munoz and Jose Gomez, of Mays Landing, a son, Nov. 15.
DAVIDSON-BROWN — To Annemarie Davidson and Marlon Brown, of Somers Point, a son, Nov. 15.
Cape Regional Medical Center
RIGHTER-ALLEN — To Holly Righter and Ondre Allen, of Wildwood, a son, Nov. 6.
GANSERT-BRYSON — To Erin Gansert and Kenneth Bryson, of North Cape May, a son, Nov. 10.
KALISH — To Alexis and Vincent Kalish, of Green Creek, a son, Nov. 10.
MELO-NICOLETTA — To Jasmine Melo and Ryan Nicoletta, of Rio Grande, a son, Nov. 10.
Contact: 609-272-7415
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!