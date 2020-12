Area births for week of Dec. 21

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

RODRIGUEZ-MUHAMMAD-GANT — To Ruby Rodriguez and Rhashad Muhammad-Gant, of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 15.

REINHARDT — To Catherine and Jeffrey Reinhardt, of Northfield, a son, Nov. 16.

PETERS — To Laura and Michael Peters, of Mays Landing, a son, Nov. 16.

MULARZ — To Catherine and Christopher Mularz, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 17.

HINSON — To Latoya Hinson, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Nov. 17.

CABRAL — To Esther and Andres Cabral, of Absecon, a daughter, Nov. 18.

THOMAS-HENRY — To Theresa Thomas and Erick Henry, of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 18.

BUSCH — To Kelsie and Shawn Busch, of Port Republic, a daughter, Nov. 18.

KAUR-SINGH — To Hardeep Kaur and Harry Singh, of Mays Landing, a son, Nov. 19.

REED — To Christine and Gordon Reed III, of Hammonton, a son, Nov. 19.