Area births for week of Dec. 14

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

SNOW — To Alexis and Ryan Snow, of Galloway Township, a son, Nov. 22.

SMITH-PUTNAM — To Jillian Smith and Joseph Putnam, of Hammonton, a daughter, Nov. 22.

ATHAS — To Sarah and Dennis Athas, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Nov. 22.

RODRIGUEZ-NICKENS-CAMPBELL — To Evalynn Rodriguez and Demetrius Nickens-Campbell, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Nov. 23.

IBARRA-PEREZ — To Ivy Ibarra and Jay Perez, of Absecon, a son, Nov. 24.

LAMBA — To Neha and Gaurav Lamba, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Nov. 25.

WARREN-BROWN — To India Warren and Robert Brown, of Ventnor City, a son, Nov. 25.

PUGA-CORTES-RUIZ — To Abigail Puga-Cortes and Heriberto Ruiz, of Pleasantville, a son, Nov. 26.

DEVLIN — To Lisa and Matthew Devlin, of Absecon, a son, Nov. 26.

OZUNA-POLANCO — To Ashley and Fermin Ozuna-Polanco, of Pleasantville, a son, Nov. 27.