AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
DeRIGGI — To Taylor and Nico DeRiggi, of Northfield, a daughter, Aug. 8.
CRIPPEN-BURROUGHS — To Monica Crippen and Matthew Burroughs, of Atlantic City, a son, Aug. 9.
DE LA CRUZ-BATISTA-MOTA — To Dessire Nattier Alcantara De La Cruz and Angelo Batista-Mota, of Mays Landing, a son, Aug. 10.
HALL-WATSON-CHAPMAN — To Frankie Hall-Watson and Lamont Chapman, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Aug. 10.
MOREL-MERCADO — To Merlin Morel and Adrian Mercado, of Absecon, a daughter, Aug. 11.
WOLFE-DEAVER — To Jennifer Wolfe and Bill Deaver, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Aug. 10.
AMEZQUITA-RODRIGUEZ — To Rosemary Amezquita and Alexander Rodriguez, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Aug. 11.
LOPEZ-NIVAR — To Cindy Ramos Lopez and Jose Bello Nivar, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Aug. 11.
FORNAROTTO-SPELL — To Samantha Fornarotto and Ellis Spell Jr., of Mays Landing, a son, Aug. 12.
GORDY — To Courtney Gordy, of Hammonton, a daughter, Aug. 12.
GRONE-DeHAINAUT — To Lyndsy Grone and Richard DeHainaut, of North Cape May, a son, Aug. 13.
STEVENS — To Briana and Travis Stevens, of Barnegat, a son, Aug. 13.
PHILLIPS-WILLIAMS — To Kasey Phillips and Joseph Williams, of Linwood, a son, Aug. 14.
PREECE — To Ashley and Chad Preece, of Pennsville, a daughter, Aug. 14.
BETANCOURT-BARREDA — To Beatriz Betancourt and Paul Barreda, of Northfield, a daughter, Aug. 14.
PRIDGEON-BRAXTON — To Courtney Pridgeon and Michael Braxton, of Mays Landing, a son, Aug. 15.
SHIELDS-DOUGHERTY — To Jessica Shields and Patrick Dougherty, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Aug. 15.
FOUNTAIN-AUSTIN — To Ebony Fountain and Kenneth Austin Sr., of Atlantic City, a daughter, Aug. 18.
JONUZI — To Bernadette and Binak Jonuzi, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Aug, 20.
DiMATTIES-DOMENICO — To Holly DiMatties and Joseph Domenico, of Hammonton, a son, Aug. 20.
RIOS-CILIEZAR-DAVILA — To Denia Rios-Ciliezar and Javier Davila, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Aug. 21.
AMAT-SANMARTIN-CUBA — To Stephanie Amat-Sanmartin and Mauricio Cuba, of Northfield, a daughter, Aug. 21.
VANCE-ROWELL — To Kiara Vance and De’Shawn Rowell, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Aug. 22.
RIVERA-DELGADO — To Lee Rivera and David Delgado, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Aug. 24.
SORSHEK — To Amanda and William Sorshek, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Aug. 26.
HERNANDEZ-MENKINS — To Juvetzy Hernandez and David Menkins, of Wildwood, a daughter, Aug. 26.
HENDERSON-HENDRICKS — To Martrice Henderson and Dashawn Hendricks, of Somers Point, a daughter, Aug. 26.
SIMPKINS-DUNN — To Laura Simpkins and Tom Dunn, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Aug. 26.
