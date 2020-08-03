Cape Regional Medical Center
HAND-MANCINI — To Gabrielle Hand and Enrico Mancini Jr., of North Cape May, a son, July 15.
RODRIGUEZ-McCRAY — To Kaila Rodriguez and Darnell McCray, of Rio Grande, a son, July 16.
KENDRICK — To Kimberly and John Kendrick, of Rio Grande, a son, July 17.
ACKROYD-FLANAGAN — To Callie Ackroyd and Joseph Flanagan III, of Cape May, a daughter, July 18.
FISHER-BLEW — To Ashley Fisher and Matthew Blew, of Villas, a daughter, July 19.
DONNELLY — To Chrystine and Matthew Donnelly, of Erma, a son, July 22.
