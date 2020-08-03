shutterstock_586741628

Cape Regional Medical Center

HAND-MANCINI — To Gabrielle Hand and Enrico Mancini Jr., of North Cape May, a son, July 15.

RODRIGUEZ-McCRAY — To Kaila Rodriguez and Darnell McCray, of Rio Grande, a son, July 16.

KENDRICK — To Kimberly and John Kendrick, of Rio Grande, a son, July 17.

ACKROYD-FLANAGAN — To Callie Ackroyd and Joseph Flanagan III, of Cape May, a daughter, July 18.

FISHER-BLEW — To Ashley Fisher and Matthew Blew, of Villas, a daughter, July 19.

DONNELLY — To Chrystine and Matthew Donnelly, of Erma, a son, July 22.

