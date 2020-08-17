AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
WALDOW — To Katherine and Stephen Waldow, of Ocean City, a daughter, July 31.
COLINDRES-DELGESSO — To Tiffani Colindres and Evan DelGesso, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 31.
CHATTIN-SCOTT — To Ashley Chattin and Nasir Scott, of Egg Harbor Twp, a daughter, Aug. 1.
LUCIA-MAZZA — To Mikaila Lucia and Sean Mazza, of Mays Landing, a son, Aug. 1.
ORLANDO-OLSON — To Jessica Orlando and Bryan Olson, of Galloway, a son, Aug. 2.
WEBER — To Alia Weber, of Mays Landing, a son, Aug. 3.
TEJADA-DELOSSANTOS — To Yanibel Tejada and Gil A. DeLosSantos, of Atlantic City, a son, Aug. 3.
BASNER — To Heather and Brian Basner, of Egg Harbor Twp, a daughter, Aug. 4.
SHOWALTER-GOLD — To Stephanie Showalter and Steven Gold, of Galloway, a son, Aug. 4.
DENNIS-DAVIS — To Seiarah Dennis and Sean Davis, of Pleasantville, a son, Aug. 5.
MENCIA — To Joanna Mencia, of Galloway, a son, Aug. 5.
JACQUES-DELPE — To Claudine Saint Jacques and Jean Gesnel Delpe, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Aug. 5.
DEJESUS-DELEON — To Gia DeJesus and Pantaleon DeLeon, of Pleasantville, a son, Aug. 6.
LOPEZ-FALLS — To Angelica Lopez and Mitchell Falls, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Aug. 7.
WRIOLIE-CAMEY — To Nina Wriolie and Robert Camey, of Mays Landing, a son, Aug. 7.
SEDA-DELLAGATTA-BOOYE — To Alexa Seda-Dellagatta and Jason Booye, of Mays Landing, a son, Aug. 7.
Cape Regional Medical Center
GREGORY — To MiQuira and Amalek Gregory, of Cape May, a daughter, July 28.
HORNER-PETTIT — To Teresa Horner and Clinton Pettit, of Belleplain, a son, July 29.
HEATON-URBAN — To Sierra Heaton and Michael Urban, Jr., of Cape May Court House, a son, July 30.
FLACK — To Jennifer Flack, of Green Creek, a son, Aug. 6.
