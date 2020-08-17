shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

WALDOW — To Katherine and Stephen Waldow, of Ocean City, a daughter, July 31.

COLINDRES-DELGESSO — To Tiffani Colindres and Evan DelGesso, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 31.

CHATTIN-SCOTT — To Ashley Chattin and Nasir Scott, of Egg Harbor Twp, a daughter, Aug. 1.

LUCIA-MAZZA — To Mikaila Lucia and Sean Mazza, of Mays Landing, a son, Aug. 1.

ORLANDO-OLSON — To Jessica Orlando and Bryan Olson, of Galloway, a son, Aug. 2.

WEBER — To Alia Weber, of Mays Landing, a son, Aug. 3.

TEJADA-DELOSSANTOS — To Yanibel Tejada and Gil A. DeLosSantos, of Atlantic City, a son, Aug. 3.

BASNER — To Heather and Brian Basner, of Egg Harbor Twp, a daughter, Aug. 4.

SHOWALTER-GOLD — To Stephanie Showalter and Steven Gold, of Galloway, a son, Aug. 4.

DENNIS-DAVIS — To Seiarah Dennis and Sean Davis, of Pleasantville, a son, Aug. 5.

MENCIA — To Joanna Mencia, of Galloway, a son, Aug. 5.

JACQUES-DELPE — To Claudine Saint Jacques and Jean Gesnel Delpe, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Aug. 5.

DEJESUS-DELEON — To Gia DeJesus and Pantaleon DeLeon, of Pleasantville, a son, Aug. 6.

LOPEZ-FALLS — To Angelica Lopez and Mitchell Falls, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Aug. 7.

WRIOLIE-CAMEY — To Nina Wriolie and Robert Camey, of Mays Landing, a son, Aug. 7.

SEDA-DELLAGATTA-BOOYE — To Alexa Seda-Dellagatta and Jason Booye, of Mays Landing, a son, Aug. 7.

Cape Regional Medical Center

GREGORY — To MiQuira and Amalek Gregory, of Cape May, a daughter, July 28.

HORNER-PETTIT — To Teresa Horner and Clinton Pettit, of Belleplain, a son, July 29.

HEATON-URBAN — To Sierra Heaton and Michael Urban, Jr., of Cape May Court House, a son, July 30.

FLACK — To Jennifer Flack, of Green Creek, a son, Aug. 6.

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

Tags

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Load comments