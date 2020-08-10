shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

NARGIS-OSMANGONE — To Akther Nargis and Gazi Osmangone, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 2.

EUBA-RUIZ-TEJEDA-JIMENEZ — To Kenia Euba-Ruiz and Rafael Tejeda-Jimenez, of Galloway Township, a son, July 3.

RICE — To Diona and Ryan Rice, of Absecon, a daughter, July 3.

BOLLINGER-HUDDLESTON — To Ashley Bollinger and Casey Huddleston, of Egg Harbor City, a son, July 4.

MILLER-SCHAEFER — To Bridget Miller and Nathan Schaefer, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 4.

RODRIGUEZ-SOLES — To Sindy Karina Rosa Rodriguez and Alex Magdiel Galdomez Soles, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 4.

YARLEQUE-GANDY — To Quiana Yarleque and Tarrell Gandy, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 5.

GREEN-EL — To Chanel Green-El, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 5.

ROBINSON-EASON — To Shantay Robinson and James K. Eason, of Galloway Township, a son, July 7.

SMITH — To Judith and William Smith, of Hammonton, a daughter, July 8.

MUSKETT-HORTON — To Jennifer Muskett and Justin Horton Sr., of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 8.

SELVAGGIO-EGAN — To Colleen Selvaggio and William Egan, of Estell Manor, a son, July 9.

SCHULINGKAMP — To Nicole and Danny Schulingkamp, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 10.

MARTINEZ-SMITH — To Tiara Martinez and Lamar Smith, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 10.

KEPPLER-FUHRO — To Kristen Keppler and Scott Fuhro, of Manahawkin, twins — a son and a daughter, July 10.

TRAVIS-DODSON — To Jessica Travis and Howard Dodson III, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 11.

MARTIN-KUHN — To Melissa Martin and Christopher Kuhn, of Mays Landing, a son, July 11.

KOVACS — To Esi and Christopher Kovacs, of Seaside Park, a son, July 11.

WIENCEK — To Irma and Kevin Wiencek, of Brigantine, a daughter, July 11.

HEWITT — To Amanda and Jack Hewitt, of Galloway Township, a daughter, July 13.

DELAROSA-CARABALLO — To Santa DeLaRosa and Domingo Caraballo, of Pleasantville, a son, July 13.

MAYO-AGUILAR — To Lizeth Hernandez Mayo and Rolando Ortiz Aguilar, of Somers Point, a son, July 13.

METLOW-NICKELS — To Nancy Metlow and John Nickels, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, July 13.

SHER-VASSALLO — To Rosemary Sher and Vincent Vassallo, of Margate, a son, July 14.

SANON — To Mariela and Dessalines Sanon, of Galloway Township, a son, July 14.

RODRIGUEZ-SANCHEZ — To Leah Rodriguez and Pablo Sanchez, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, July 14.

CADIECHON-FELDER — To Kathy Cadiechon and Tyquan Felder, of Atlantic City, a son, July 15.

LaNAVE — To Stephanie and Christopher LaNave, of Mays Landing, a son, July 15.

DuBOSE-McCALL — To Brandi DuBose and Timothy McCall, of Atlantic City, a son, July 15.

CARMONA-NUNEZ-DELGADO — To Jelizza Carmona and Herminio Nunez-Delgado, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 15.

MATOS — To Kenyetta Matos, of Atlantic City, a son, July 15.

WATTS-FOGG — To Nicqwanna Watts and Jibril Fogg, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 15.

NEWMAN — To Sabrina and Timothy Newman, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 15.

GOODWIN — To Joy and Brandonn Goodwin, of Mays Landing, a son, July 16.

CRAMER — To Chelsea and Jason Cramer, of Absecon, a son, July 16.

KHINE-MYINT — To Ngwe Khine and Soe Myint, of Absecon, a son, July 16.

POLANCO-STEWART — To Lezette Polanco and Shameek Stewart, of Mays Landing, a son, July 16.

REICHELT — To Jamie and Ed Reichelt, of Galloway Township, a son, July 16.

LEVINSKI-MYERS — To Alysha Levinski and Christian Myers, of Somers Point, a daughter, July 17.

FERRIE — To Rachel and John Ferrie, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 18.

MORADEL-TALAVERA — To Gretchen Moradel and Rigoberto Talavera, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 18.

GUADALUPE-BATISTA — To Betsy Guadalupe and Christopher Batista, of Pleasantville, a son, July 19.

PEREZ-ALVELO — To Ashley Perez and Juan Alvelo, of Absecon, a daughter, July 20.

BUDD — To Sara Ruepp and Mark Budd, of Ventnor, a son, July 21.

EMMELL-KELLY — To Kelsey Emmell and Darrell Kelly, of Linwood, a son, July 20.

HUNT — To Saadie Hunt, of Brooklyn NY, a daughter, July 21.

LUCCHIN-WHITE — To Andrea Lucchin and Raymond White, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 21.

HOOD-BAILEY — To Imani Hood and Abdul Bailey, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 22.

McWHITE-BELL — To Sharia McWhite and Janai Bell, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 22.

KOHLER — To Amanda and Mark Kohler Jr., of Cape May Court House, a daughter, July 24.

JONES-CARLO — To Rasheedah Jones and Ruben Carlo, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 24.

MARQUEZ — To Alyssa John Marquez, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 25.

OGLESBY-THOMPSON — To Elayna Oglesby and Earnest Thompson, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 25.

SNYDER — To Laura and Scott Snyder, of Marmora, a daughter, July 27.

PLATT — To Allison and Kyle Platt, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 28.

CRUZ — To Tanya McGhee Cruz, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 29.

BAERGA-SANTIAGO — To Ivette Lopez Baerga and Jose A. Santiago Jr., of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 29.

LUNSTRA-GALLAGHER — To Courtney Lunstra and Steven Gallagher, of Pleasantville, a son, July 29.

ELLIS-FORD — To Jeanine Ellis and Robert Ford Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 30.

HEATH — To Aubrey and Dustin Heath, of Mays Landing, a son, July 31.

SAVATTERI — To Ariel and Marc Savatteri, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 31.

