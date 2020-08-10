AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
NARGIS-OSMANGONE — To Akther Nargis and Gazi Osmangone, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 2.
EUBA-RUIZ-TEJEDA-JIMENEZ — To Kenia Euba-Ruiz and Rafael Tejeda-Jimenez, of Galloway Township, a son, July 3.
RICE — To Diona and Ryan Rice, of Absecon, a daughter, July 3.
BOLLINGER-HUDDLESTON — To Ashley Bollinger and Casey Huddleston, of Egg Harbor City, a son, July 4.
MILLER-SCHAEFER — To Bridget Miller and Nathan Schaefer, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 4.
RODRIGUEZ-SOLES — To Sindy Karina Rosa Rodriguez and Alex Magdiel Galdomez Soles, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 4.
YARLEQUE-GANDY — To Quiana Yarleque and Tarrell Gandy, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 5.
GREEN-EL — To Chanel Green-El, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 5.
ROBINSON-EASON — To Shantay Robinson and James K. Eason, of Galloway Township, a son, July 7.
SMITH — To Judith and William Smith, of Hammonton, a daughter, July 8.
MUSKETT-HORTON — To Jennifer Muskett and Justin Horton Sr., of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 8.
SELVAGGIO-EGAN — To Colleen Selvaggio and William Egan, of Estell Manor, a son, July 9.
SCHULINGKAMP — To Nicole and Danny Schulingkamp, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 10.
MARTINEZ-SMITH — To Tiara Martinez and Lamar Smith, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 10.
KEPPLER-FUHRO — To Kristen Keppler and Scott Fuhro, of Manahawkin, twins — a son and a daughter, July 10.
TRAVIS-DODSON — To Jessica Travis and Howard Dodson III, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 11.
MARTIN-KUHN — To Melissa Martin and Christopher Kuhn, of Mays Landing, a son, July 11.
KOVACS — To Esi and Christopher Kovacs, of Seaside Park, a son, July 11.
WIENCEK — To Irma and Kevin Wiencek, of Brigantine, a daughter, July 11.
HEWITT — To Amanda and Jack Hewitt, of Galloway Township, a daughter, July 13.
DELAROSA-CARABALLO — To Santa DeLaRosa and Domingo Caraballo, of Pleasantville, a son, July 13.
MAYO-AGUILAR — To Lizeth Hernandez Mayo and Rolando Ortiz Aguilar, of Somers Point, a son, July 13.
METLOW-NICKELS — To Nancy Metlow and John Nickels, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, July 13.
SHER-VASSALLO — To Rosemary Sher and Vincent Vassallo, of Margate, a son, July 14.
SANON — To Mariela and Dessalines Sanon, of Galloway Township, a son, July 14.
RODRIGUEZ-SANCHEZ — To Leah Rodriguez and Pablo Sanchez, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, July 14.
CADIECHON-FELDER — To Kathy Cadiechon and Tyquan Felder, of Atlantic City, a son, July 15.
LaNAVE — To Stephanie and Christopher LaNave, of Mays Landing, a son, July 15.
DuBOSE-McCALL — To Brandi DuBose and Timothy McCall, of Atlantic City, a son, July 15.
CARMONA-NUNEZ-DELGADO — To Jelizza Carmona and Herminio Nunez-Delgado, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 15.
MATOS — To Kenyetta Matos, of Atlantic City, a son, July 15.
WATTS-FOGG — To Nicqwanna Watts and Jibril Fogg, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 15.
NEWMAN — To Sabrina and Timothy Newman, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 15.
GOODWIN — To Joy and Brandonn Goodwin, of Mays Landing, a son, July 16.
CRAMER — To Chelsea and Jason Cramer, of Absecon, a son, July 16.
KHINE-MYINT — To Ngwe Khine and Soe Myint, of Absecon, a son, July 16.
POLANCO-STEWART — To Lezette Polanco and Shameek Stewart, of Mays Landing, a son, July 16.
REICHELT — To Jamie and Ed Reichelt, of Galloway Township, a son, July 16.
LEVINSKI-MYERS — To Alysha Levinski and Christian Myers, of Somers Point, a daughter, July 17.
FERRIE — To Rachel and John Ferrie, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 18.
MORADEL-TALAVERA — To Gretchen Moradel and Rigoberto Talavera, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 18.
GUADALUPE-BATISTA — To Betsy Guadalupe and Christopher Batista, of Pleasantville, a son, July 19.
PEREZ-ALVELO — To Ashley Perez and Juan Alvelo, of Absecon, a daughter, July 20.
BUDD — To Sara Ruepp and Mark Budd, of Ventnor, a son, July 21.
EMMELL-KELLY — To Kelsey Emmell and Darrell Kelly, of Linwood, a son, July 20.
HUNT — To Saadie Hunt, of Brooklyn NY, a daughter, July 21.
LUCCHIN-WHITE — To Andrea Lucchin and Raymond White, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 21.
HOOD-BAILEY — To Imani Hood and Abdul Bailey, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 22.
McWHITE-BELL — To Sharia McWhite and Janai Bell, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 22.
KOHLER — To Amanda and Mark Kohler Jr., of Cape May Court House, a daughter, July 24.
JONES-CARLO — To Rasheedah Jones and Ruben Carlo, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 24.
MARQUEZ — To Alyssa John Marquez, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 25.
OGLESBY-THOMPSON — To Elayna Oglesby and Earnest Thompson, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 25.
SNYDER — To Laura and Scott Snyder, of Marmora, a daughter, July 27.
PLATT — To Allison and Kyle Platt, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 28.
CRUZ — To Tanya McGhee Cruz, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 29.
BAERGA-SANTIAGO — To Ivette Lopez Baerga and Jose A. Santiago Jr., of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 29.
LUNSTRA-GALLAGHER — To Courtney Lunstra and Steven Gallagher, of Pleasantville, a son, July 29.
ELLIS-FORD — To Jeanine Ellis and Robert Ford Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 30.
HEATH — To Aubrey and Dustin Heath, of Mays Landing, a son, July 31.
SAVATTERI — To Ariel and Marc Savatteri, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 31.
