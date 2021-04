Area births for week of April 5

Cape Regional Medical Center

TEUFEL-SZEMCSAK — To Alexandria Teufel and Michael Szemcsak, of Eldora, a son, March 16.

ZIEGLER-MELO — To Danielle Ziegler and Josh Melo, of Cape May, a son, March 23.

SCHOTT-RENNIE — To Kelsey Schott Rennie and Casey Rennie, of Cape May County, a daughter, March 28.

SCOTT-GREEN — To Nicole Scott and Lawrence Green, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, March 30.

Shore Medical Center

DiSIBIO — To Jillian and Anthony DiSibio, of Glassboro, a daughter, March 9.

SCHUMAN-YOUNG — To Katelynn Schuman and David Young, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, March 11.

DEFRANCISCO-MIKULAK — To Victoria DeFrancisco and Francis Mikulak, of Mays Landing, a son, March 18.

ASH — To Lindsay and Daniel Ash, of Linwood, a son, March 16.

SMITH-MIRAGLIA — To Jennifer Smith and Livio V. Miraglia, Jr., of Somers Point, a daughter, March 19.