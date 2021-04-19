 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area births for week of April 19
0 comments

Area births for week of April 19

{{featured_button_text}}
shutterstock_586741628

Cape Regional

Medical Center

FRANKLIN-McCARRAHER — To Diana Franklin and Ernest McCarraher, of Cape May Court House, a son, April 2.

AYALA-CASTILLO — To Yolanda Ayala and Felix Castillo, of Woodbine, a son, April 3.

MILLER-COWAN — To Andrea Miller and Andrew Cowan, of Cape May Court House, a son, April 4.

HILVERT-DAVIS — To Holly Hilvert and Clarence Davis IV, of Cape May, a daughter, April 6.

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News