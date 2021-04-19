Area births for week of April 19

Cape Regional
Medical Center
FRANKLIN-McCARRAHER — To Diana Franklin and Ernest McCarraher, of Cape May Court House, a son, April 2.
AYALA-CASTILLO — To Yolanda Ayala and Felix Castillo, of Woodbine, a son, April 3.
MILLER-COWAN — To Andrea Miller and Andrew Cowan, of Cape May Court House, a son, April 4.
HILVERT-DAVIS — To Holly Hilvert and Clarence Davis IV, of Cape May, a daughter, April 6.
Contact: 609-272-7415
Jacklyn McQuarrie
Editorial Clerk
I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.
