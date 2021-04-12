Area births for week of April 12

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

COLON — To Stephanie and Fernando Colon, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, March 29.

RAGLAND — To Starr Ragland, of Barnegat, a son, March 29.

SPIEGEL — To Theresa and Robert Spiegel, of Ocean View, a son, March 30.

HAMANN — To Laura and Eric Hamann, of Galloway Township, a son, March 30.

MASINO — To Laurie and Francis Masino, of Absecon, a son, March 31.

HEALD — To Ana Lucia and Joseph Heald, of Absecon, a son, March 31.

ESQUEA-ROMERO — To Damaris Esquea and Francisco Romero, of Pleasantville, a daughter, March 31.

HUGGARD — To Shannon and Ernest “Doug” Huggard, of Galloway Township, a son, March 31.

CAMPELLONE — To Nicole and Nicholas Campellone, of Egg Harbor City, a son, April 1.

GILIS-GREIS — To Marinn Gilis and Erik Greis, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, April 2.

CRUIESS — To Gabrielle and Michael Cruiess, of Absecon, a daughter, April 3.

