 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area births for week of April 12
0 comments

Area births for week of April 12

{{featured_button_text}}
shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

COLON — To Stephanie and Fernando Colon, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, March 29.

RAGLAND — To Starr Ragland, of Barnegat, a son, March 29.

SPIEGEL — To Theresa and Robert Spiegel, of Ocean View, a son, March 30.

HAMANN — To Laura and Eric Hamann, of Galloway Township, a son, March 30.

MASINO — To Laurie and Francis Masino, of Absecon, a son, March 31.

HEALD — To Ana Lucia and Joseph Heald, of Absecon, a son, March 31.

ESQUEA-ROMERO — To Damaris Esquea and Francisco Romero, of Pleasantville, a daughter, March 31.

HUGGARD — To Shannon and Ernest “Doug” Huggard, of Galloway Township, a son, March 31.

CAMPELLONE — To Nicole and Nicholas Campellone, of Egg Harbor City, a son, April 1.

GILIS-GREIS — To Marinn Gilis and Erik Greis, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, April 2.

CRUIESS — To Gabrielle and Michael Cruiess, of Absecon, a daughter, April 3.

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News