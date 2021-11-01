When the worst of the pandemic set in and stay-at-home orders were in effect, many people turned to Pinterest to “DIY” (do-it-yourself) their homes into better and more functional spaces.
However, others left the job to professionals and turned to interior designers such as Katie Rementer, owner of Cedar Mill Lane, an interior design company.
“You have people sitting in the house and they were starting to notice or actually care about things they never cared about before and now they actually have time to do it, So it (the pandemic) has had a somewhat positive impact for not just me, but most home contractors,” Rementer says.
Rementer started out refinishing and building custom furniture, and while staging her pieces, people inquired about her ability to stage a whole room, and that’s where her journey began in 2016.
“From little staging jobs to people asking me to do their entire house, it was a dream job but never something I actually pursued because I figured it was something out of my league,” Rementer says. “I was able to kind of build it from a couple crates of spray paint and an orbital sander and now today, it’s its whole own life.”
Rementer has worked on projects from individual rooms to 3,500 square feet homes and everything in between including tiny cottages, rental units and offices. The time it takes her to complete a project varies, but some can be completed in a day and others may take a couple months depending on the timeline and budget provided.
Whether a client knows exactly what they want or lets Rementer have complete creative freedom, “I always tell people, this is your house at the end of the day you being happy is what’s important,” Rementer says.
Currently, Rementer is a “one woman operation” calling in professionals; such as plumbers and electricians when needed, but still tackling simple build projects and all of the design work. As far as plans for the future, Rementer is looking forward to expanding her team by hiring additional designers and furthering her business independently as her two children grow older.
“I’ve built this whole business with two kids strapped to me at almost all times,” Rementer says with a laugh. “I’m excited to just see what being able to be kind of independent and going to people’s homes without a toddler in tow, and expanding my team, but for right now it’s just me and if it ain’t broke don’t fix it,” Rementer says.