When the worst of the pandemic set in and stay-at-home orders were in effect, many people turned to Pinterest to “DIY” (do-it-yourself) their homes into better and more functional spaces.

However, others left the job to professionals and turned to interior designers such as Katie Rementer, owner of Cedar Mill Lane, an interior design company.

“You have people sitting in the house and they were starting to notice or actually care about things they never cared about before and now they actually have time to do it, So it (the pandemic) has had a somewhat positive impact for not just me, but most home contractors,” Rementer says.

Rementer started out refinishing and building custom furniture, and while staging her pieces, people inquired about her ability to stage a whole room, and that’s where her journey began in 2016.

“From little staging jobs to people asking me to do their entire house, it was a dream job but never something I actually pursued because I figured it was something out of my league,” Rementer says. “I was able to kind of build it from a couple crates of spray paint and an orbital sander and now today, it’s its whole own life.”