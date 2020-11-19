Cedar Creek's Najee Coursey commits to Division I Sacred Heart for basketball

The same basketball journey that took Najee Coursey south to Florida will soon take him north to make history in Connecticut.
Coursey became the first player from Cedar Creek High School to commit to a Division I college Sunday when he verbally committed to play at Sacred Heart University on an athletic scholarship.
“I’ve been working for this ever since I was little,” Coursey said. “This means a lot to me.”
The 19-year-old Galloway Township native graduated from Cedar Creek in the spring as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,236 points. Coursey averaged 19.2 points per game as a senior on his way to being named a second-team Press all-star but decided to do a post-graduate season to continue developing as a player.
The decision paid off.
Coursey chose to play at 212 Degrees Sports Academy, a one-year school, in Sarasota, Florida.
“I’m very excited to be able to take this long journey, but really it starts now,” Coursey said. “I think my work ethic now will determine how well I do at the Division I level next year and in the years to come.”
Coursey said that work ethic comes from his parents Monica and Keith Coursey. Monica is a police officer in Atlantic City and Keith is a retired Atlantic City firefighter.
“That speaks volumes as to who he is as a person,” Cedar Creek head coach Randy Dean said. “He’s just a great person to have around, very respectful and mature. He does whatever you ask of him and goes 100% for you. He’s the ideal player you want around as a coach and not just for his talent.”
Dean is in his third year as head coach after two years as an assistant. He said Cedar Creek is known primarily in the area as a school with a great football program. The basketball program has been overshadowed in a sense in the school’s relatively short history.
“My goal was to make sure that these kids at least get the looks that they deserve,” Dean said. “This was mainly a football school. They just played basketball. I’m trying to change that culture to where it’s not just a football school.
“We have some younger guys coming up, and I think Najee has opened the door for that. I’m very proud of him — it’s well deserved.”
Coursey is 6-foot-4 and 170 pounds. He played shooting guard and small forward for the Pirates and would even bring the ball up at times.
“I’m long and athletic and I can guard pretty much any position,” Coursey said. “I can handle the ball and I can shoot it. I can play anywhere on the court — wherever a coach needs me to play.”
Sacred Heart is in Fairfield, Connecticut, and plays in the Northeast Conference. The Pioneers went 20-13 last season and 12-6 in the NEC. Due to COVID-19, Coursey hasn’t actually been able to visit the campus in person.
“I still knew I loved the school right away,” Coursey said. “The coach gave me a virtual tour a few days after he offered me just to make sure everything was good. The way coach (Anthony Latina) mentioned family made me feel welcome right from the jump.”
COMMITTED!!! 🔴⚪️ #GoPioneers pic.twitter.com/4ALt4PT32S— Najee Coursey (@CourseyNajee) November 15, 2020
