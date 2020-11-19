Cedar Creek's Najee Coursey commits to Division I Sacred Heart for basketball

“That speaks volumes as to who he is as a person,” Cedar Creek head coach Randy Dean said. “He’s just a great person to have around, very respectful and mature. He does whatever you ask of him and goes 100% for you. He’s the ideal player you want around as a coach and not just for his talent.”

Dean is in his third year as head coach after two years as an assistant. He said Cedar Creek is known primarily in the area as a school with a great football program. The basketball program has been overshadowed in a sense in the school’s relatively short history.

“My goal was to make sure that these kids at least get the looks that they deserve,” Dean said. “This was mainly a football school. They just played basketball. I’m trying to change that culture to where it’s not just a football school.

“We have some younger guys coming up, and I think Najee has opened the door for that. I’m very proud of him — it’s well deserved.”

Coursey is 6-foot-4 and 170 pounds. He played shooting guard and small forward for the Pirates and would even bring the ball up at times.