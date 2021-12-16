 Skip to main content
Cedar Creek
Cedar Creek

Cedar Creek

Coach: Jessica Sartorio

Last season’s record: 5-10

2021-22 prediction: Building

Key players: Ashley Nicolicchia, 5-3, Sr., G; Jada Hill, 6-0, Jr., C; Corrine Morgan, 5-2, Jr. G; Mia McColl, 5-4, So., G; Lexi Sears, 5-4, So., G.

Outlook: The Pirates are young with just one senior in Nicolicchia, who is a four-year varsity player. Sartorio said Creek is aggressive on defense and is a hard-working, energetic group.

